(BLOOMBERG) The U.S. Supreme Court blocked House Democrats for now from getting access to confidential materials from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, granting a request from President Donald Trump’s administration.

The order, which came Wednesday without noted dissent, raises new doubts about whether Democrats will see the information anytime soon, if at all. The order applies until the court acts on an appeal the administration has promised to file.

The court gave the Trump administration until June 1 to file the appeal, putting the case on a fast track that will let the justices say by July whether they will take up the case. Arguments would likely be in October at the earliest, meaning any ruling would come too late to help Democrats in the November election.

