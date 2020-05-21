https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-goes-off-after-gq-magazine-claims-renowned-segregationist-was-a-republican

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted GQ Magazine on Thursday afternoon after it published a correction to an article, titled “The Anti-Abortion Movement Was Always Built On Lies,” that wrongly referred to George Wallace, the notorious segregationist and former governor of Alabama, as a Republican.

The correction, which was spotted by Mark Hemingway of Real Clear Investigations, attracted the attention of Cruz, who said the magazine’s correction revealed “the lie at the heart of a pile of lies.”

“The ‘correction’ that reveals the lie at the heart of a pile of lies. Yes, racist George Wallace was a Democrat. KKK founder Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Dem. The authors of Jim Crow were Dems. And Dems today seem not at all concerned about the millions of black children aborted,” said the Texas senator.

The corrected version of the article contains the following passage on George Wallace:

The George Wallace, the longtime governor of Alabama, a Democrat who would later join the far-right American Independent Party, four-time presidential candidate, and outspoken segregationist who is often compared to Donald Trump, backed the legalization of abortion in the late 1960s because he claimed black women were “breeding children as a cash crop” and taking advantage of social welfare programs.

According to an article from The Washington Post announcing his death in 1998, Wallace ran for president with the American Independent Party in 1968 and won 46 electoral votes. But in 1972, Wallace again ran for president in the Democratic primary, and ran for president again in 1976 before endorsing Democratic candidate Jimmy Carter.

In a follow-up tweet, Cruz also targeted abortion provider Planned Parenthood, noting that the organization was founded by avowed racist and eugenicist Margaret Sanger.

“Also, Margaret Sanger—founder of Planned Parenthood, Dem’s hero & racist eugenicist—wrote ‘We should require mandatory sterilizations of those less desirable’ & she wrote ‘We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population,’” said Cruz.

2/x Also, Margaret Sanger—founder of Planned Parenthood, Dem’s hero & racist eugenicist—wrote “We should require mandatory sterilizations of those less desirable” & she wrote “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.“ https://t.co/ArGbdkI8qn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2020

The new focus on the pro-life movement comes as an upcoming documentary film on Norma McCorvey, known across the nation as “Roe” from Roe v Wade, purportedly shows her 2017 death bed confession, in which she claims that she was paid to speak on behalf of the pro-life movement later in her life.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, people who knew McCorvey have pushed back against the claims she only pretended to be pro-life for money.

“So #abortion supporters are claiming Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe of Roe v Wade, wasn’t sincere in her conversion,” Father Pavone posted to Twitter, Tuesday afternoon. “She was[.] I was her spiritual guide for 22 years, received her into the #Catholic Church, kept regular contact, spoke w her the day she died, & conducted her funeral.”

So #abortion supporters are claiming Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe of Roe v Wade, wasn’t sincere in her conversion.

She was

I was her spiritual guide for 22 years, received her into the #Catholic Church, kept regular contact, spoke w her the day she died, & conducted her funeral. — Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) May 19, 2020

