Going to concerts can be good for the soul, but waiting until it’s a safer environment outside of the coronavirus pandemic might be a safer bet, singer/songwriter Ted Nugent told Newsmax TV.

“Tragically, we understand the dynamic that’s going on around the country, and all the promoters around the country for all concert promotions, they’ve cancelled all live performances,” Nugent told Thursday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “I’m heartbroken, and my band is heartbroken, and my crew is heartbroken … my fans are known for swapping sweat every concert, so I think it might be a wise decision to wait.”

Many musicians have taken their acts online to perform for fans. When asked how long it will take before he can perform live, Nugent said he’s already playing with a band, just not for fans yet.

“I’m a bit spoiled after all these years after celebrating rhythm and blues and rock and roll. So I got a killer band right here in Waco, Texas, and we get our buddies around the campfire always playing some hunting music, you know what I mean,” Nugent said. “So yes, it’s not quite the same, but the vitality and the spirit … there’s even more competition in the music world.”

