https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-naval-air-station-on-lockdown-after-active-shooter-reported_3359414.html

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown Thursday following active shooter reports, the Navy confirmed.

Someone opened fire at the base around 6:15 a.m. local time and was neutralized after that, according to the Navy. It’s still on lockdown.

A security guard was reportedly injured in the incident. First responders are at the scene.

A statement on NAS Corpus Christi’s Facebook account wrote: “NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures—remain indoors and away from windows.”

It said in an update that “the active shooter is neutralized, however the scene is not clear. Remain in a lockdown status. For your safety, do not move around the base unless cleared to do so.”

Meanwhile, the Corpus Christi Police Department stated that urged locals should “please avoid the area entirely.”

Other details about the incident were not provided.

