The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that they were investigating the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police who opened fire on her and her boyfriend during a “botched” raid.

Three plainclothes Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers attempted to serve a no-knock warrant on Taylor’s home on March 13 when her boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot at the police, believing them to be intruders. Police fired back and struck Taylor, who died from her injuries. She was shot 8 times.

Walker is a licensed gun-owner and said he owned guns for the purpose of self defense.

The case has resulted in public uproar throughout the nation because Taylor’s tragic death could have been prevented, and because Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder on a police officer. Attorneys for Walker and Taylor say that neighbors did not hear the police identify themselves before they entered the home.

On Thursday, the FBI branch in Louisville announced that they would be investigating the matter.

“The FBI will collect all facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner,” the statement read.

More questions arose when Tony Gooden, the U.S. postal inspector in Louisville, denied one of the claims from the police about how they confirmed their suspicions about alleged criminality at Taylor’s home.

Others are questioning whether a “no-knock” warrant was used inappropriately by police and led to the tragic incident.

Taylor was 26 years old and worked as an emergency medical technician before she was killed by police. The raid was conducted as part of an investigation into illegal drug sales, but no drugs were found at Taylor’s home.

A GoFundMe for Kenneth Walker’s legal defense has raised more than $215,000.

Also on Thursday, Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad abruptly announced that he would be retiring after eight years in the position. He said he would serve out his term until it ends in June.

