Let’s face it, my friend, we’re in troubled waters. You know it, we all do, and we’re looking for some kind, any kind of safe ways out. This coronavirus is so demonic, so contagious, so deadly that we’ve been forced to practically shut down our economy and our way of life, in ways that are disastrous for our future.

What’s the answer? The main hope for survival and recovery?

A miraculous vaccine.

A substance that can go into the bloodstream of a potential victim and subsequently confront the virus, dissolve and defeat it – and make the body immune to future attacks. That’s what we desperately need, isn’t it?

We have it. It already exists, and it’s available now to anyone – and it’s free!

It’s detailed exactly in the Bible, and most have just missed it. I’ll explain in detail, so don’t turn away because this sounds “religious.” So does your very existence, your birth and that of this nation, and our destiny as a people.

I’ll give a few references, so you can check me out if you like (and I hope you will), but I’ll just stick to the obvious facts for now.

We call the Bible The Manufacturer’s Handbook, the book we should always go to for answers to life’s problems – and their solutions. Well over half of our population do profess belief in that hallowed book as God’s Word, on how, why and what to do about our current existence. So we need to go there now!

It was written, every word, by Jews, about Jews and for Jews, and it centers on a little country called Israel and a promised Messiah – a Savior – who would come and lead all who believe in and follow him into abundant life now and eternal life to come.

And not just for Jews, but all the rest of us, too – IF we believe.

Jewish historians, like Josephus, have verified that a man named Jesus (actually Yeshua, His Hebrew name) did live, was considered the Messiah by thousands of followers, was said to have healed countless diseases, even raised the dead, was crucified for claiming He was the Son of God – and reported to have been raised to life again in three days.

As was foretold by their own prophets like Isaiah, Micah, Malachi and even Moses himself, Jesus wasn’t recognized by many of his own Jewish brothers, but His promises were extended to non-Jews as well – and what we now call Christianity, the worship of the Messiah, circled the globe and has blessed every nation that espoused and incorporated it.

His impact was so great that we date our calendars from his birth, to this day. At least a billion people in this world acknowledge Him as the very Son of God.

What’s this got to do with the Miracle Vaccine? Everything.

Have you heard of, have you partaken of, Holy Communion? In most Christian services, on a regular basis believers partake of bread and wine or grape juice as “symbols” of the sacrifice Jesus made of his own body and blood – for our salvation.

But friend, this is more than “symbolic.” If it’s what Jesus said it is, it’s the most powerful, effective vaccine we’ll ever know. And it’s exactly what we most need right now!

In John 6:53-59, Jesus made this terribly shocking statement to his followers and militant sceptics:

“Most assuredly, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you. Whoever eats My flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him up at the last day.

“For my flesh is food indeed, and My blood is drink indeed.

“He who eats My flesh and drinks My blood abides in Me, and I in him. As the living Father sent Me, and I live because of the Father, so he who feeds on Me will live because of Me.”

These things He said in the synagogue as He taught in Capernaum.

Verse 66 records, “From that time many of His disciples went back and walked with Him no more.” Of course – would you? What In the world was He saying?

All the Jewish leaders knew the Scriptural proclamation “without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sin,” and animals were sacrificed for their blood in the annual holy days.

But Jesus’ flesh and blood to be consumed by his followers?

Skip now to Luke 22, the night of Passover before Jesus was to be crucified and His blood poured out. He took the bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “‘This is my body which is given for you; do this in remembrance of Me.’

“And likewise He also took the cup after supper saying, ‘this cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is shed for you.'” [Emphasis added.]

Do you see it?

Yes, there is symbolism involved – but Jesus, the literal Son of God, was about to literally sacrifice His literal body and literal sinless blood – and the disciples were to take the literal bread and wine into their bodies and bloodstreams – and literal LIFE was to be the result, in time and eternity!

Then … and now. You … and me.

Before we finish, don’t misinterpret all I’m saying as a “cure all” or guarantee we’ll never get sick or have life-threatening problems. Jesus’ own dear friend Lazarus died, and had been buried four days. But Jesus brought him back to life and promises the same, eternally, to each of us who believe and commit our lives to Him.

That’s something no human vaccine will ever be able to offer. And though some dear believers may still suffer somehow, no other vaccine can offer as much.

Now skip to Jesus’ parting words to His followers, in Mark 16, as He was about to ascend to Heaven: “Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone. Anyone who believes and is baptized will be saved. But anyone who refuses to believe will be condemned. These miraculous signs will accompany those who believe: they will cast out demons in my name, and they will speak in new languages. They will be able to handle snakes with safety, and if they drink anything poisonous it won’t hurt them. They will be able to place their hands on the sick, and they will be healed.”

Dear friend, can you not see the relevance, the obvious connection to right now, what we’re going through, what we desperately are looking for?

This isn’t “religion,” though it does require faith, belief in God’s Word – and the willingness to accept the free gift of God’s Son who gave His literal body and precious literal blood to rescue each of us from poisons that pollute our bodies and souls, including the viruses of sin and inevitable death.

In His monumental mission to save us all, resisting the evil one who desired our destruction, He said in John 10, “The thief does not come except to steal, to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life … and that they may have it more abundantly.”

In this still cloistered, quarantined, “socially distanced” life – can’t we take a piece of bread and a little grape juice and approach the Life Giver, taking this Miracle Vaccine into our own bloodstreams and believe for our safety and the health of our bodies, our souls and maybe our country?

