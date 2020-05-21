https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-weissmann-prosecutor-robert-mueller-fundraiser/2020/05/21/id/968412

Andrew Weissmann, who was a prominent member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, is leading a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden on June 2.

Fox News said Weissmann, Mueller’s lead prosecutor, will headline a “virtual fireside chat” moderated by Anne Milgram, a former New Jersey attorney general. The news network attributed its information to the Biden campaign.

The fundraiser can be viewed on Zoom. Guests who RSVP by making a donation will be given instructions on how to access the event.

Weissmann has been described as the architect of the case brought against Paul Manafort, who had served as chairman of the Donald Trump presidential campaign in 2016.

He was the target of attacks from critics such as Rush Limbaugh and conservative legal interest groups, according to NPR.

And Fox News noted that after leaving Mueller’s team, Weissmann returned to New York University School of Law last May as a distinguished senior fellow with the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law, where he previously worked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

