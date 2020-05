http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kDa9Zh8MmLA/release-detail

Sample and Methodology detail Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump 50 – 39 percent in a head-to-head matchup in the election for president, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters released today. That’s up from the 49 – 41 percent lead Biden held in an April 8th national poll, but the change is within the margin of error. Democrats go to Biden 88 – 5 percent, Republicans go to Trump 87 – 8 percent, and independents go to Biden 47 – 36 percent.

“What does the 11 point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump’s judgement is questioned – and November looms,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

TRUMP JOB APPROVALS

More than two months into the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., President Trump’s job approval rating ticks lower. 42 percent of voters approve of the job President Trump is doing, while 53 percent disapprove. That’s compared to a 45 – 51 percent job approval rating he received in April, his highest ever.

On the president’s response to the coronavirus, 41 percent of voters approve and 56 percent disapprove. That is down from a 46 – 51 percent approval rating in April.

On the president’s handling of the economy, 50 percent approve while 47 percent disapprove, compared to a 51 – 44 percent approval in April.

On his handling of healthcare, although underwater, the president receives his highest approval rating ever, a negative 41 – 54 percent. In April he received a negative 39 – 54 percent approval.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN

Voters are split on who they think would do a better job handling the economy, with 48 percent saying Biden and 47 percent saying Trump. In April, Trump led Biden on this question 49 – 44 percent.

Voters also say 57 – 37 percent that Biden would do a better job than Trump handling health care compared to 53 – 40 percent in April.

Biden outscores Trump on honesty, good leadership skills, and caring about average Americans. Voters say:

Biden is honest 47 – 41 percent, while Trump is not honest 62 – 34 percent;

Biden has good leadership skills 51 – 40 percent, while Trump does not 58 – 40 percent;

Biden cares about average Americans 61 – 30 percent, while Trump does not 56 – 42 percent.

FAVORABILITY RATINGS

Today, Biden receives a slightly positive 45 – 41 percent favorability rating, but this is not significantly changed from his split 43 – 43 percent favorability rating in April. President Trump has a negative 40 – 55 percent favorability rating, compared to a negative 41 – 52 percent favorability rating in April.

Separately, voters were asked about sexual assault allegations leveled against Biden by a former Senate staffer in the 1990’s. In recent weeks, Biden has publicly denied the allegations made by Tara Reade. Asked which do you tend to believe most, 28 percent say the accusation made by Tara Reade, 28 percent say the denial made by Joe Biden, and 38 percent say they haven’t heard enough about it.

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

By a sixteen-point margin, 55 – 39 percent, voters say they think Biden would do a better job than President Trump handling the response to the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the highest marks for his handling of the response to the coronavirus, as voters approve 68 – 22 percent. However, this approval is less positive than it was in April, when Dr. Fauci received a 78 – 7 percent approval rating. Also getting high marks are state governors, as voters approve 66 – 31 percent of how their state governors are handling the response to the coronavirus, though this approval rating is lower than the 74 – 24 percent rating they received in April.

When it comes to other government officials and how they are handling the response to the coronavirus:

CDC: 56 percent approve, 36 percent disapprove;

Democrats in Congress: 45 percent approve, 47 percent disapprove;

Republicans in Congress: 38 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove.

WEARING MASKS

Two-thirds of voters, 67 percent, say that President Trump should wear a face mask when he is out in public, while 27 percent say he should not. There are sharp partisan divides, as 90 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independents say the president should wear a mask in public, but only 38 percent of Republicans say the same.

This is very similar to the responses on the question of whether everyone should be required to wear a mask in public, as 64 percent say yes and 33 percent say no.

“Americans are emphatically calling on fellow Americans to wear masks, including the president – who refuses,” added Malloy.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT’S CONSIDERED SAFE

As states begin to reopen their economies, voters place the emphasis on caution. Three-quarters of voters (75 percent) say the country should reopen slowly, even if it makes the economy worse, while 21 percent say the country should reopen quickly, even if it makes the spread of the coronavirus worse.

Asked what they think is safe to do right now, regardless of individual state restrictions:

74 percent think it’s unsafe to get on an airplane, while 23 percent say it’s safe;

62 percent think it’s unsafe to go to a restaurant, while 37 percent say it’s safe;

50 percent think it’s unsafe to go to a barbershop or hair salon, while 48 percent say it’s safe;

49 percent think it’s unsafe to go to a clothing store, while 49 percent say it’s safe.

A majority (55 percent) think it’s safe to go to a workplace outside their home, while 39 percent say it’s unsafe.

“Reopen slowly, even if we are rolling the dice on how it will affect the economy, say three-quarters of American voters. As far as sending kids off to college, hopping on an airplane, or getting a haircut, there are reservations,” added Malloy.

VACCINE TIMELINE & SECOND WAVE EXPECTATIONS

As to when people think there will be a widely available vaccine for coronavirus in the U.S., 44 percent say it will be more than a year from now, 40 percent think it will be within a year and 12 percent say a few months.

When it comes to expectations for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall, 47 percent of voters say a second wave is very likely, 40 percent say it’s somewhat likely, and 12 percent say it’s not so likely or not likely at all.

BACK TO SCHOOL

About half of voters do not feel it will be safe to send students of any age back to school in the fall.

Voters say 50 – 43 percent that they do not think it will be safe to send students to college in the fall, and 52 – 40 percent that they do not think it will be safe to send students to elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall.

MENTAL HEALTH IMPACT

Roughly half of voters (49 percent) say the coronavirus crisis has had a negative impact on their mental health, with 50 percent saying it has not.

“Hanging in there but feeling vulnerable, nearly half of voters say this is all taking a mental toll,” added Malloy.

CONCERNS ABOUT ECONOMIC DEPRESSION

About 4 in 10 voters (42 percent) say they are very concerned that the economy will fall into a depression, 39 percent say they are somewhat concerned, 11 percent say they are not so concerned, and 8 percent say they are not concerned at all.

Roughly three-quarters of voters, 74 percent, rate the economy as not so good or poor, while 23 percent rate it as excellent or good.

Compare that to just 5 months ago in December of 2019, when voters’ ratings of the economy hit an all- time high: 73 percent rated the economy excellent or good, and 25 percent rated it not so good or poor.

1,323 self-identified registered voters were surveyed nationwide from May 14 – 18 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

1. How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No A lot 53% 56% 60% 44% 54% 52% 59% 55% Some 27 25 24 28 27 26 26 23 Only a little 13 12 12 17 12 14 9 13 None at all 7 7 4 10 6 8 5 7 DK/NA - - - - - - - 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp A lot 25% 51% 62% 70% 60% 55% 57% 55% 36% Some 38 25 24 20 24 26 25 24 41 Only a little 24 16 9 6 11 12 11 15 15 None at all 14 7 5 4 5 7 6 6 8 DK/NA - 1 - - 1 - - - -

TREND: How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

OnlyA None A lot Some Little AtAll DK/NA May 20, 2020 53 27 13 7 - Apr 08, 2020 52 25 15 8 - Mar 09, 2020 59 23 12 5 1 Feb 10, 2020 54 28 12 5 - Jan 28, 2020 50 28 15 7 1 Jan 13, 2020 51 28 14 8 - Dec 16, 2019 54 25 14 7 - Dec 10, 2019 51 29 15 6 - Nov 26, 2019 49 29 15 7 1 Oct 24, 2019 51 27 14 7 -

See additional trend information at top of page 2. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Biden 50% 8% 88% 47% 41% 59% 53% 34% Trump 39 87 5 36 48 31 39 58 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 1 1 4 3 1 2 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 - 1 4 3 2 3 2 DK/NA 7 4 4 8 6 7 4 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Biden 51% 50% 51% 51% 35% 52% 44% 81% 45% Trump 33 38 43 41 56 41 48 3 38 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 5 1 2 1 3 1 2 3 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 3 3 1 1 3 2 2 1 1 DK/NA 8 8 4 6 3 4 4 13 13 ECONOMY IS Q16 Exlnt/ NtGood/ ECON. FALL INTO DEPRESSION CONCERN Q19 Good Poor Very Smwht NotSo NotAtAll Biden 16% 62% 70% 47% 15% 15% Trump 77 26 18 43 78 76 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 3 3 2 2 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 2 2 2 2 1 DK/NA 5 7 8 6 3 7

TREND: If the election for President were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

SMONE WLD'T Biden Trump ELSE VOTE DK/NA May 20, 2020 50 39 2 2 7 Apr 08, 2020 49 41 3 2 5 Mar 09, 2020 52 41 1 2 5 Feb 10, 2020 50 43 2 3 2 Dec 10, 2019 51 42 2 2 3 Oct 08, 2019 51 40 2 3 4 Aug 28, 2019 54 38 1 2 4 Jun 11, 2019 53 40 1 2 4 Sep 24, 2015 51 40 1 4 4 Aug 27, 2015 48 40 2 5 5

See additional trend information at top of page 3. Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 45% 6% 84% 37% 36% 53% 48% 31% Unfavorable 41 81 7 46 51 32 46 55 Hvn't hrd enough 12 13 8 14 9 14 6 13 REFUSED 2 - 1 4 3 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 33% 47% 49% 50% 31% 47% 40% 75% 42% Unfavorable 38 41 43 41 61 40 50 5 34 Hvn't hrd enough 25 11 7 8 7 12 9 16 15 REFUSED 4 1 2 2 1 1 1 4 9

TREND: Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF May 20, 2020 45 41 12 2 Apr 08, 2020 43 43 12 2 Mar 09, 2020 45 40 12 3 Feb 10, 2020 43 50 5 2 Dec 10, 2019 44 47 7 2 Oct 14, 2019 41 43 14 3 Sep 25, 2019 45 45 9 2 May 21, 2019 49 39 11 2 Dec 19, 2018 53 33 12 2 Jan 17, 2018 53 29 17 1

See additional trend information at top of page 4. Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 40% 86% 5% 38% 49% 32% 38% 59% Unfavorable 55 12 89 55 45 63 60 36 Hvn't hrd enough 3 1 3 3 4 2 1 2 REFUSED 3 1 2 4 3 3 1 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 33% 37% 45% 43% 55% 42% 48% 6% 39% Unfavorable 57 56 51 55 41 56 48 81 52 Hvn't hrd enough 4 4 2 1 2 1 1 7 5 REFUSED 6 3 2 1 2 2 2 5 5

TREND: Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF May 20, 2020 40 55 3 3 Apr 08, 2020 41 52 4 3 Mar 09, 2020 39 58 1 2 Feb 10, 2020 42 55 1 2 Dec 10, 2019 40 57 2 2 Oct 14, 2019 39 56 2 3 Sep 25, 2019 38 55 4 3 May 21, 2019 38 57 2 3 Jan 15, 2019 41 56 2 2 Dec 19, 2018 40 56 2 2

See additional trend information at top of page 5. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Wht Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Evang Approve 42% 89% 7% 40% 51% 34% 41% 60% 80% Disapprove 53 10 89 51 44 61 57 36 17 DK/NA 5 1 4 8 4 5 3 4 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 38% 40% 47% 42% 59% 42% 50% 8% 45% Disapprove 54 55 51 55 38 54 46 86 51 DK/NA 8 5 2 3 3 4 4 5 4 ECONOMY IS Q16 Exlnt/ NtGood/ Good Poor Approve 84% 28% Disapprove 14 67 DK/NA 3 5

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

App Dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 42 53 5 Apr 08, 2020 45 51 5 Mar 09, 2020 41 54 5 Feb 10, 2020 43 53 3 Jan 28, 2020 43 52 5 Jan 13, 2020 43 52 5 Dec 16, 2019 43 52 5 Dec 10, 2019 41 55 4 Nov 26, 2019 40 54 6 Oct 23, 2019 38 58 5

See additional trend information at top of page 5a. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove q5) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Wht Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Evang Approve strongly 28% 69% 3% 23% 36% 22% 27% 45% 62% Approve smwht 14 19 4 18 16 12 13 14 18 Disapprove smwht 7 5 8 8 5 9 5 4 2 Disapprove strongly 46 5 81 42 39 52 52 31 16 DK/NA 5 2 4 9 5 6 3 5 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve strongly 18% 24% 34% 35% 43% 30% 36% 2% 23% Approve smwht 20 16 13 8 15 12 13 6 22 Disapprove smwht 14 7 4 4 4 5 5 13 12 Disapprove strongly 39 46 47 50 34 49 42 74 38 DK/NA 9 7 2 4 4 5 4 5 5 ECONOMY IS Q16 Exlnt/ NtGood/ Good Poor Approve strongly 58% 18% Approve smwht 25 10 Disapprove smwht 5 8 Disapprove strongly 9 59 DK/NA 3 6

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

APPROVE...... DISAPPROVE..... Strngly Smwht Smwht Strngly DK/NA May 20, 2020 28 14 7 46 5 Apr 08, 2020 32 13 8 42 5 Mar 09, 2020 30 11 7 47 5 Feb 10, 2020 35 9 6 47 4 Jan 28, 2020 34 8 6 47 5 Jan 13, 2020 34 9 6 46 6 Dec 16, 2019 34 9 5 46 6 Dec 10, 2019 31 10 5 49 4 Nov 26, 2019 32 7 4 50 6 Oct 23, 2019 28 9 4 53 5

See additional trend information at top of page 6. Do you approve or disapprove of the way William Barr is handling his job as United States Attorney General?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 34% 69% 12% 31% 42% 28% 37% 46% Disapprove 43 9 71 40 38 46 48 31 DK/NA 23 21 17 28 20 26 15 23 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 19% 35% 41% 40% 49% 35% 41% 15% 30% Disapprove 39 41 43 46 35 43 40 59 39 DK/NA 42 23 16 14 16 22 19 26 31

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way William Barr is handling his job as United States Attorney General?

App Dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 34 43 23 Sep 30, 2019 36 47 17

7. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – the economy?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 50% 93% 16% 51% 58% 43% 48% 64% Disapprove 47 6 80 44 40 53 50 32 DK/NA 3 1 4 5 3 4 2 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 44% 51% 54% 48% 64% 49% 56% 20% 56% Disapprove 51 46 45 49 34 48 41 76 42 DK/NA 5 4 1 3 2 4 3 4 3 REGION................... ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... NEast MWest South West <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Approve 49% 45% 51% 52% 43% 45% 55% 48% Disapprove 48 49 46 46 52 50 44 49 DK/NA 3 7 3 2 5 6 1 2

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy?

App Dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 50 47 3 Apr 08, 2020 51 44 5 Mar 09, 2020 54 42 4 Feb 10, 2020 54 42 4 Jan 13, 2020 57 38 5 Dec 10, 2019 54 42 4 Oct 23, 2019 48 48 4 Oct 14, 2019 49 46 5 Sep 25, 2019 48 47 5 Aug 28, 2019 46 49 5

See additional trend information at top of page 8. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – health care?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 41% 86% 10% 37% 47% 36% 39% 56% Disapprove 54 10 88 56 48 59 58 39 DK/NA 5 4 2 8 4 5 3 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 37% 40% 47% 42% 54% 41% 48% 18% 44% Disapprove 55 56 51 55 42 54 49 76 54 DK/NA 9 4 3 4 3 4 4 6 2

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling health care?

App Dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 41 54 5 Apr 08, 2020 39 54 6 Jul 03, 2018 37 55 8 Jan 17, 2018 33 60 6 Dec 19, 2017 29 64 7 Sep 27, 2017 34 60 6 Aug 24, 2017 30 65 5 Aug 17, 2017 33 63 5 Aug 02, 2017 28 65 7 Jun 28, 2017 29 63 8

See additional trend information at top of page 9. Would you say that – Donald Trump is honest, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 34% 74% 7% 30% 43% 26% 31% 49% No 62 20 92 65 55 68 67 45 DK/NA 4 6 1 5 2 7 2 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 29% 27% 38% 40% 47% 33% 40% 10% 37% No 67 69 57 57 50 62 56 84 59 DK/NA 4 4 5 3 2 5 4 6 4

TREND: Would you say that Donald Trump is honest, or not?

Yes No DK/NA May 20, 2020 34 62 4 Mar 09, 2020 33 63 5 Feb 10, 2020 37 58 5 Sep 30, 2019 37 57 6 Mar 05, 2019 30 65 5 Jan 15, 2019 34 61 5 Nov 20, 2018 36 58 5 Sep 10, 2018 32 60 9 Jul 03, 2018 38 58 4 Jun 06, 2018 35 59 6

See additional trend information at top of page 10. Would you say that – Joe Biden is honest, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 47% 14% 80% 39% 41% 52% 50% 36% No 41 73 12 48 50 33 42 51 DK/NA 12 13 8 12 9 15 8 13 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 34% 48% 51% 54% 36% 50% 43% 73% 42% No 47 41 40 36 57 37 46 13 45 DK/NA 19 11 10 10 7 13 10 14 13

TREND: Would you say that Joe Biden is honest, or not?

Yes No DK/NA May 20, 2020 47 41 12 Mar 09, 2020 51 38 11

11. Would you say that – Donald Trump has good leadership skills, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 40% 84% 8% 38% 47% 34% 39% 58% No 58 15 91 59 51 64 60 39 DK/NA 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 35% 39% 44% 42% 55% 43% 49% 8% 37% No 63 60 55 56 43 55 49 88 63 DK/NA 3 1 1 2 2 2 2 4 -

TREND: Would you say that Donald Trump has good leadership skills, or not?

Yes No DK/NA May 20, 2020 40 58 2 Mar 09, 2020 42 56 2 Feb 10, 2020 43 55 2 Mar 05, 2019 39 58 3 Jan 15, 2019 39 58 3 Nov 20, 2018 42 55 3 Sep 10, 2018 38 57 5 Jul 03, 2018 43 55 2 Jun 06, 2018 41 56 4 Mar 21, 2018 41 56 3

See additional trend information at top of page 12. Would you say that – Joe Biden has good leadership skills, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 51% 18% 83% 44% 42% 58% 53% 39% No 40 76 9 44 50 32 40 54 DK/NA 9 6 8 12 8 10 7 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 47% 51% 51% 53% 38% 54% 46% 80% 42% No 39 38 44 40 56 39 47 9 46 DK/NA 14 10 5 7 6 7 7 10 12

TREND: Would you say that Joe Biden has good leadership skills, or not?

Yes No DK/NA May 20, 2020 51 40 9 Mar 09, 2020 52 38 10

13. Would you say that – Donald Trump cares about average Americans, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 42% 89% 10% 40% 51% 34% 41% 60% No 56 10 88 57 47 63 58 37 DK/NA 2 1 2 3 2 3 1 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 40% 40% 46% 43% 58% 44% 50% 6% 45% No 58 58 52 54 41 54 48 90 52 DK/NA 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 4 3

TREND: Would you say that Donald Trump cares about average Americans, or not?

Yes No DK/NA May 20, 2020 42 56 2 Mar 09, 2020 43 54 3 Feb 10, 2020 44 55 2 Mar 05, 2019 39 58 3 Jan 15, 2019 43 55 2 Nov 20, 2018 42 53 4 Sep 10, 2018 41 55 4 Jul 03, 2018 43 55 2 Jun 06, 2018 42 55 3 Mar 21, 2018 43 53 4

See additional trend information at top of page 14. Would you say that – Joe Biden cares about average Americans, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 61% 30% 86% 59% 56% 65% 67% 48% No 30 58 9 31 37 25 28 44 DK/NA 9 12 5 11 7 10 6 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 56% 58% 65% 64% 50% 65% 58% 82% 54% No 32 32 29 30 45 27 36 6 33 DK/NA 12 10 6 6 5 8 7 11 13

TREND: Would you say that Joe Biden cares about average Americans, or not?

Yes No DK/NA May 20, 2020 61 30 9 Mar 09, 2020 59 32 9

15. In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very satisfied 10% 24% 2% 8% 13% 8% 10% 15% Smwht satisfied 24 43 9 24 26 22 23 31 Smwht dissatisfied 22 19 21 25 24 20 21 20 Very dissatisfied 42 9 68 42 35 49 44 30 DK/NA 2 5 - 1 2 2 1 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very satisfied 7% 7% 14% 13% 15% 10% 12% 1% 10% Smwht satisfied 19 25 28 23 30 25 27 6 30 Smwht dissatisfied 37 20 18 15 23 19 21 22 23 Very dissatisfied 37 45 39 48 29 44 37 69 38 DK/NA - 3 2 2 3 2 2 1 -

TREND: In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

Very Smwht Smwht Very sat sat dis dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 10 24 22 42 2 Dec 10, 2019 12 27 26 34 2 Oct 23, 2019 9 24 26 38 2 Sep 25, 2019 15 25 22 37 2 Aug 28, 2019 14 22 22 39 3 Jan 15, 2019 10 27 23 39 1 Dec 18, 2018 13 28 22 35 2 Sep 10, 2018 15 26 20 37 2 Jun 06, 2018 8 29 26 36 1 Feb 20, 2018 8 21 22 47 1

See additional trend information at top of page 16. Would you describe the state of the nation’s economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Excellent 3% 9% - 2% 5% 2% 4% 4% Good 20 36 7 21 24 18 19 28 Not so good 35 37 33 37 33 37 32 34 Poor 39 16 59 37 37 41 43 32 DK/NA 2 1 1 4 2 2 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Excellent 2% 3% 5% 3% 6% 3% 4% - 2% Good 21 21 22 18 28 19 23 7 25 Not so good 41 36 34 33 30 36 33 39 40 Poor 34 38 37 43 35 40 38 52 33 DK/NA 2 2 1 3 2 2 2 3 1 REGION................... ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... NEast MWest South West <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Excellent 3% 3% 5% 2% 1% 4% 3% 4% Good 17 21 21 22 15 20 19 22 Not so good 33 32 34 42 44 33 37 31 Poor 44 44 38 33 38 42 40 42 DK/NA 3 1 2 1 2 1 2 1

TREND: Would you describe the state of the nation’s economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

Not so Exclnt Good Good Poor DK/NA May 20, 2020 3 20 35 39 2 Apr 08, 2020 10 21 35 31 3 Mar 09, 2020 22 44 23 10 1 Feb 10, 2020 25 45 21 8 2 Dec 16, 2019 26 47 19 6 2 Dec 10, 2019 22 47 22 8 2 Oct 23, 2019 17 44 26 10 2 Sep 25, 2019 16 43 28 11 2 Aug 28, 2019 18 43 27 10 2 Jun 11, 2019 19 51 20 8 1

See additional trend information at top of page 17. Do you think the nation’s economy is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Better 16% 35% 3% 14% 22% 11% 18% 22% Worse 55 28 77 55 47 61 60 44 The same 26 32 18 28 27 25 18 30 DK/NA 3 5 1 3 3 3 4 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Better 15% 14% 19% 17% 26% 15% 20% 3% 14% Worse 45 60 52 58 46 57 52 73 49 The same 36 24 27 20 24 24 24 23 37 DK/NA 3 2 3 4 4 4 4 1 - REGION................... ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... NEast MWest South West <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Better 16% 18% 16% 15% 13% 12% 18% 16% Worse 54 57 53 56 47 56 55 58 The same 26 21 27 28 37 28 25 23 DK/NA 4 4 3 1 3 3 2 2

TREND: Do you think the nation’s economy is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

Better Worse Same DK/NA May 20, 2020 16 55 26 3 Apr 08, 2020 16 60 19 4 Mar 09, 2020 35 28 34 3 Oct 23, 2019 31 30 37 2 Sep 25, 2019 32 33 33 2 Aug 28, 2019 31 37 30 2 Jun 11, 2019 39 23 37 2 Aug 14, 2018 45 21 31 3 Mar 07, 2018 42 21 35 2 Aug 17, 2017 43 15 39 2

See additional trend information at top of page 18. Would you describe your financial situation these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Excellent 14% 22% 11% 12% 16% 13% 23% 9% Good 58 61 57 58 63 53 61 64 Not so good 18 11 21 20 15 20 11 18 Poor 9 5 10 9 5 13 4 8 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Excellent 13% 15% 16% 14% 17% 15% 16% 8% 15% Good 57 59 59 56 66 59 62 41 52 Not so good 19 16 16 21 10 18 14 31 21 Poor 11 8 8 7 4 8 6 19 12 DK/NA 1 2 - 2 2 1 1 1 - REGION................... ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... NEast MWest South West <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Excellent 15% 11% 15% 15% 2% 6% 15% 30% Good 55 59 54 65 39 54 67 61 Not so good 19 19 18 15 36 27 11 7 Poor 11 8 11 5 21 12 6 2 DK/NA - 3 1 1 2 1 - 1

TREND: Would you describe your financial situation these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

Not so Exclnt Good Good Poor DK/NA May 20, 2020 14 58 18 9 1 Apr 08, 2020 15 57 17 9 2 Jun 11, 2019 20 57 15 7 2 Dec 18, 2018 17 58 17 7 2 Jun 06, 2018 16 60 17 6 1 Apr 11, 2018 15 63 15 6 1 Mar 07, 2018 16 60 16 7 2 Feb 07, 2018 17 58 14 8 2 Jan 10, 2018 16 57 18 8 1 Dec 19, 2017 16 60 15 8 1

See additional trend information at top of page 19. How concerned are you that the nation’s economy will fall into a depression: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very concerned 42% 14% 63% 39% 36% 46% 40% 28% Somewhat concerned 39 49 31 41 39 39 40 45 Not so concerned 11 21 2 13 14 8 12 16 Not concerned at all 8 15 3 6 9 6 7 10 DK/NA 1 1 - 1 - 1 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very concerned 35% 40% 45% 45% 29% 40% 34% 59% 51% Somewhat concerned 45 44 32 37 43 42 43 34 30 Not so concerned 11 8 14 9 18 11 14 4 7 Not concerned at all 8 7 9 6 11 6 8 3 11 DK/NA - - - 2 - 1 - 1 1 REGION................... ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... NEast MWest South West <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Very concerned 45% 36% 44% 41% 42% 49% 43% 36% Somewhat concerned 37 50 33 40 41 34 38 43 Not so concerned 10 9 13 9 8 10 13 10 Not concerned at all 6 6 9 8 7 6 6 11 DK/NA 2 - 1 1 1 1 - -

20. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – the economy: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 47% 92% 9% 51% 56% 39% 46% 65% Biden 48 7 86 43 41 55 51 31 DK/NA 5 1 5 6 3 6 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 48% 46% 50% 45% 64% 48% 56% 12% 45% Biden 46 47 49 51 34 47 41 81 47 DK/NA 5 7 1 4 2 5 3 7 8

TREND: Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling the economy: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Trump Biden DK/NA May 20, 2020 47 48 5 Apr 08, 2020 49 44 7

21. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – health care: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 37% 85% 4% 35% 45% 30% 39% 56% Biden 57 12 91 56 49 63 56 39 DK/NA 6 3 5 9 6 6 5 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 30% 35% 44% 40% 55% 40% 47% 5% 35% Biden 63 57 53 55 40 55 48 88 59 DK/NA 7 8 3 5 4 6 5 6 6

TREND: Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling health care: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Trump Biden DK/NA May 20, 2020 37 57 6 Apr 08, 2020 40 53 7

22. Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling – the response to the coronavirus: Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Trump 39% 84% 5% 37% 47% 31% 40% 57% Biden 55 11 93 54 48 62 57 36 DK/NA 6 5 2 9 5 7 4 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Trump 31% 36% 45% 42% 56% 41% 48% 6% 35% Biden 60 58 53 52 39 53 47 89 62 DK/NA 9 6 3 5 5 6 5 5 4 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Trump 35% 35% 42% 39% 35% 35% 53% Biden 59 56 52 58 60 59 40 DK/NA 6 9 6 3 6 6 6

23. How concerned are you that you or someone you know will be infected with the coronavirus: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very concerned 45% 21% 65% 42% 36% 52% 41% 31% Somewhat concerned 32 34 29 33 34 30 34 37 Not so concerned 15 27 5 17 18 13 14 21 Not concerned at all 8 18 1 7 11 5 9 11 DK/NA - - - - 1 - - 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very concerned 38% 51% 44% 45% 31% 41% 36% 78% 50% Somewhat concerned 37 23 30 37 35 37 36 12 31 Not so concerned 16 16 18 12 20 15 17 6 15 Not concerned at all 9 9 9 6 14 7 10 5 4 DK/NA - 1 - 1 1 - 1 - - REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Very concerned 54% 45% 45% 35% 51% 44% 37% Somewhat concerned 30 31 29 37 27 35 33 Not so concerned 8 17 15 20 15 13 19 Not concerned at all 7 6 10 8 7 8 11 DK/NA - 1 - - - 1 -

TREND: How concerned are you that you or someone you know will be infected with the coronavirus: very concerned, somewhat concerned, not so concerned, or not concerned at all?

Very Smwht NotSo Not Concern Concern Concern Concern DK/NA May 20, 2020 45 32 15 8 - Apr 08, 2020 50 35 10 5 - Mar 09, 2020 18 36 26 19 1

24. Have you or someone you personally know been infected by the coronavirus, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 46% 40% 49% 46% 44% 47% 51% 33% No 53 60 50 52 55 52 49 66 DK/NA 1 - 1 2 1 1 - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 47% 54% 50% 30% 42% 42% 42% 55% 56% No 53 44 49 70 57 58 57 45 41 DK/NA - 2 - 1 1 - - - 3 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 62% 47% 42% 38% 46% 49% 40% No 38 51 57 61 53 50 60 DK/NA - 2 1 1 1 1 -

TREND: Have you or someone you personally know been infected by the coronavirus, or not?

Yes No DK/NA May 20, 2020 46 53 1 Apr 08, 2020 29 70 1

25. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 41% 86% 7% 41% 50% 33% 40% 60% Disapprove 56 13 91 56 48 64 58 38 DK/NA 3 2 2 3 3 3 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 35% 36% 48% 44% 58% 43% 50% 7% 39% Disapprove 60 61 52 53 41 55 48 91 56 DK/NA 4 4 - 3 1 2 2 2 5 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Approve 38% 35% 44% 43% 37% 37% 54% Disapprove 59 61 54 54 59 60 44 DK/NA 2 4 3 3 4 3 2

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus?

App Dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 41 56 3 Apr 08, 2020 46 51 3 Mar 09, 2020 43 49 8

26. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – Dr. Anthony Fauci is handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 68% 51% 86% 66% 63% 73% 73% 62% Disapprove 22 36 8 24 27 18 20 28 DK/NA 10 13 5 10 10 9 6 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 56% 69% 73% 73% 62% 73% 68% 65% 76% Disapprove 25 23 23 19 30 19 24 19 19 DK/NA 19 8 4 8 8 8 8 16 5 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Approve 71% 70% 66% 68% 69% 72% 60% Disapprove 22 20 23 23 21 19 31 DK/NA 7 10 11 9 10 9 9

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Dr. Anthony Fauci is handling the response to the coronavirus?

App Dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 68 22 10 Apr 08, 2020 78 7 14

27. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – the CDC is handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 56% 55% 61% 53% 54% 58% 58% 56% Disapprove 36 35 33 39 39 33 35 33 DK/NA 8 10 6 8 7 9 8 11 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 62% 58% 56% 50% 55% 59% 57% 48% 59% Disapprove 31 37 39 35 38 30 34 49 35 DK/NA 7 5 5 14 7 11 9 3 6 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Approve 57% 55% 56% 56% 54% 59% 54% Disapprove 38 37 34 36 39 35 35 DK/NA 5 7 10 9 8 6 11

28. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – your state’s governor is handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 66% 58% 76% 61% 63% 69% 69% 65% Disapprove 31 41 22 34 34 29 30 32 DK/NA 3 1 2 5 3 2 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 61% 62% 69% 71% 63% 70% 67% 66% 62% Disapprove 36 35 29 25 34 28 31 33 35 DK/NA 3 3 1 4 3 2 3 2 3 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Approve 73% 69% 59% 68% 66% 66% 67% Disapprove 25 27 38 29 31 32 31 DK/NA 1 4 3 2 4 2 3

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way your state’s governor is handling the response to the coronavirus?

App Dis DK/NA May 20, 2020 66 31 3 Apr 08, 2020 74 24 2

29. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – the Democrats in Congress are handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 45% 11% 80% 38% 37% 51% 44% 36% Disapprove 47 83 16 51 58 38 48 57 DK/NA 8 6 3 11 5 11 7 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 46% 41% 45% 47% 33% 47% 40% 69% 46% Disapprove 41 52 49 47 63 43 53 22 48 DK/NA 13 7 5 5 4 9 7 9 6 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Approve 43% 50% 44% 44% 47% 47% 37% Disapprove 48 43 49 48 44 46 57 DK/NA 10 7 7 8 10 7 6

30. Do you approve or disapprove of the way – the Republicans in Congress are handling the response to the coronavirus?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 38% 74% 14% 39% 43% 34% 35% 56% Disapprove 54 20 83 51 51 56 58 38 DK/NA 8 7 4 11 6 10 7 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 38% 30% 45% 41% 50% 41% 45% 20% 36% Disapprove 48 62 51 54 45 50 48 73 57 DK/NA 15 7 4 5 4 9 7 8 6 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Approve 37% 35% 40% 40% 35% 37% 47% Disapprove 56 56 52 52 56 56 46 DK/NA 7 9 8 8 8 8 7

31. Do you think President Trump has acted too aggressively in response to the coronavirus, not aggressively enough, or has his response been about right?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Too aggressively 3% 3% 2% 4% 5% 2% 3% 3% Not enough 55 16 89 53 48 62 58 37 About right 38 80 7 38 45 32 37 58 DK/NA 4 1 3 5 2 5 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Too aggressively 3% 4% 3% 3% 5% 2% 3% 3% 1% Not enough 57 60 53 51 40 54 47 85 63 About right 35 33 43 41 53 42 47 4 36 DK/NA 5 3 1 4 2 2 2 8 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Too aggressively 3% 3% 4% 1% 2% 4% 3% Not enough 58 56 52 57 60 59 40 About right 33 33 42 40 33 34 54 DK/NA 6 7 2 1 5 3 2

TREND: Do you think President Trump has acted too aggressively in response to the coronavirus, not aggressively enough, or has his response been about right?

Too Not About Aggr Engh Right DK/NA May 20, 2020 3 55 38 4 Apr 08, 2020 2 55 41 2

32. Do you think the coronavirus situation in the United States is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Better 36% 64% 15% 34% 40% 32% 37% 46% Worse 29 8 48 28 24 33 26 21 The same 33 27 36 35 33 33 37 30 DK/NA 2 1 1 3 2 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Better 29% 34% 41% 37% 46% 37% 42% 12% 33% Worse 33 34 28 25 20 27 24 50 34 The same 37 31 30 36 31 35 34 36 33 DK/NA 2 2 1 2 2 1 1 2 - REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Better 42% 32% 33% 39% 33% 35% 40% Worse 23 30 33 28 33 27 26 The same 32 37 32 31 32 35 31 DK/NA 4 1 2 2 2 3 2

TREND: Do you think the coronavirus situation in the United States is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

Better Worse Same DK/NA May 20, 2020 36 29 33 2 Apr 08, 2020 8 70 20 2

33. Which comes closest to your point of view: the country should reopen quickly, even if it makes the spread of the coronavirus worse; or the country should reopen slowly, even if it makes the economy worse?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Reopen quickly/ Worse spread 21% 44% 4% 21% 32% 12% 24% 29% Reopen slowly/ Worse economy 75 50 95 74 64 83 72 67 DK/NA 4 6 1 5 3 4 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Reopen quickly/ Worse spread 23% 22% 23% 19% 37% 17% 26% 2% 21% Reopen slowly/ Worse economy 77 74 72 75 59 78 69 96 77 DK/NA - 4 5 5 4 5 4 2 2 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Reopen quickly/ Worse spread 19% 22% 19% 26% 16% 22% 29% Reopen slowly/ Worse economy 78 75 76 69 79 75 67 DK/NA 3 3 5 4 5 3 4

34. How confident are you that you would be able to get a test for the coronavirus if you wanted one: very confident, somewhat confident, not so confident, or not confident at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very confident 35% 51% 23% 36% 40% 32% 35% 41% Somewhat confident 28 34 28 24 25 30 32 29 Not so confident 18 7 27 15 17 19 18 12 Not confident at all 18 6 22 22 16 19 15 16 DK/NA 1 1 - 2 2 1 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very confident 27% 38% 47% 29% 42% 34% 38% 26% 41% Somewhat confident 26 28 24 31 29 33 31 18 22 Not so confident 20 18 13 20 14 16 15 28 21 Not confident at all 25 15 16 17 14 16 15 25 16 DK/NA 2 - - 2 2 - 1 3 - REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Very confident 34% 35% 34% 38% 38% 33% 34% Somewhat confident 31 23 29 28 23 32 30 Not so confident 19 16 18 18 20 17 16 Not confident at all 14 25 17 15 17 17 19 DK/NA 1 - 2 1 2 1 1

TREND: How confident are you that you would be able to get a test for the coronavirus if you wanted one: very confident, somewhat confident, not so confident, or not confident at all?

Very Smwht NotSo Not Confdt Confdt Confdt Confdt DK/NA May 20, 2020 35 28 18 18 1 Apr 08, 2020 20 27 22 28 2

35. Have you or someone you personally know tried to get tested for the coronavirus and been unable to get tested?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 22% 11% 28% 25% 18% 25% 23% 16% No 77 87 71 74 80 74 75 83 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 32% 25% 21% 12% 17% 22% 20% 35% 24% No 67 75 77 86 81 77 79 63 76 DK/NA 1 - 1 3 2 1 1 2 - REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 22% 25% 22% 20% 23% 22% 21% No 77 73 77 78 76 77 78 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 2 1 1

36. Do you think Congress should pass another stimulus bill to address the economic impact of the coronavirus, or do you think Congress has done enough to address the economic impact of the coronavirus?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Should pass another 62% 33% 87% 60% 54% 68% 59% 50% Done enough 30 58 9 30 39 22 34 40 DK/NA 8 9 4 10 7 9 7 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Should pass another 68% 63% 63% 56% 46% 63% 55% 83% 72% Done enough 24 30 31 35 48 27 37 12 20 DK/NA 8 7 6 10 6 9 8 5 8 REGION................... ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME... NEast MWest South West <30K 30-50 50-100 >100K Should pass another 62% 62% 61% 63% 69% 74% 57% 60% Done enough 30 28 32 30 19 19 34 38 DK/NA 7 11 7 7 11 7 8 3

37. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it would be safe or unsafe for you to – get on an airplane right now?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 23% 39% 7% 27% 32% 15% 25% 28% Unsafe 74 57 91 71 64 83 73 68 DK/NA 2 3 1 2 3 2 2 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 23% 24% 28% 18% 36% 19% 27% 10% 20% Unsafe 76 75 71 77 61 79 70 88 79 DK/NA 1 2 1 5 4 2 3 2 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 21% 24% 19% 31% 24% 19% 31% Unsafe 76 73 78 68 73 80 66 DK/NA 3 3 3 2 3 1 3

38. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it would be safe or unsafe for you to – go to a clothing store right now?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 49% 73% 25% 53% 61% 38% 53% 60% Unsafe 49 23 73 45 37 60 46 38 DK/NA 2 4 1 1 2 2 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 47% 45% 56% 47% 67% 46% 56% 21% 49% Unsafe 53 54 43 48 31 52 42 75 51 DK/NA - 1 1 5 2 2 2 4 - REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 46% 46% 49% 53% 43% 47% 62% Unsafe 53 51 49 47 55 52 36 DK/NA 2 3 3 - 2 1 3

39. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it would be safe or unsafe for you to – go to a workplace outside your home right now?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 55% 79% 35% 56% 67% 45% 56% 64% Unsafe 39 15 60 37 29 48 38 30 DK/NA 6 6 5 7 5 7 6 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 58% 57% 62% 43% 69% 51% 60% 27% 66% Unsafe 39 37 35 45 26 41 34 66 31 DK/NA 2 6 3 12 5 8 6 7 3 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 47% 58% 54% 61% 50% 54% 65% Unsafe 47 37 40 34 43 42 28 DK/NA 6 6 6 6 7 5 7

40. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it would be safe or unsafe for you to – go out to a restaurant right now?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 37% 67% 11% 37% 45% 29% 38% 51% Unsafe 62 31 88 61 53 70 61 46 DK/NA 2 2 1 2 2 1 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 37% 34% 41% 34% 54% 36% 45% 12% 32% Unsafe 63 65 58 61 44 62 54 86 67 DK/NA - 1 - 4 2 1 2 2 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 29% 38% 38% 40% 34% 32% 49% Unsafe 69 60 61 59 64 66 49 DK/NA 2 2 2 1 2 2 2

41. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it would be safe or unsafe for you to – go to a barber shop or hair salon right now?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 48% 75% 23% 51% 55% 41% 50% 62% Unsafe 50 23 75 47 42 57 48 37 DK/NA 2 2 2 1 3 2 2 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 47% 45% 51% 48% 62% 50% 56% 25% 42% Unsafe 53 53 48 49 36 48 43 73 56 DK/NA - 2 1 3 2 2 2 2 2 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 38% 57% 46% 49% 44% 45% 59% Unsafe 61 41 51 48 54 53 39 DK/NA 1 3 3 2 3 2 2

42. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – college in the fall?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 43% 71% 22% 44% 51% 37% 47% 57% Unsafe 50 22 71 49 43 55 43 38 DK/NA 7 6 7 7 6 8 9 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 40% 44% 47% 43% 58% 47% 52% 19% 37% Unsafe 57 48 50 45 35 45 41 75 58 DK/NA 2 8 4 11 7 8 7 6 5 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 43% 42% 44% 44% 36% 45% 53% Unsafe 51 52 49 47 56 49 39 DK/NA 6 6 6 9 8 6 8

43. Regardless of the current restrictions in your state, do you think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to – elementary, middle, and high schools in the fall?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safe 40% 68% 20% 39% 47% 34% 45% 53% Unsafe 52 25 73 51 46 57 45 40 DK/NA 8 7 7 9 7 8 10 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safe 35% 40% 45% 40% 54% 44% 49% 16% 33% Unsafe 62 52 50 47 38 47 43 78 62 DK/NA 3 8 6 13 7 9 8 6 6 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Safe 38% 39% 41% 41% 33% 40% 52% Unsafe 55 53 52 50 58 53 40 DK/NA 7 9 7 9 9 7 8

44. How likely do you think it is that there will be a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall: very likely, somewhat likely, not so likely, or not likely at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very likely 47% 20% 64% 48% 41% 52% 47% 39% Somewhat likely 40 57 30 39 40 40 44 43 Not so likely 8 14 3 8 12 4 5 11 Not likely at all 4 6 2 3 5 2 2 5 DK/NA 2 3 2 2 3 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very likely 53% 53% 45% 36% 40% 46% 43% 65% 44% Somewhat likely 37 35 41 46 42 45 44 23 40 Not so likely 4 6 10 10 11 5 8 4 11 Not likely at all 3 4 2 5 4 3 3 5 4 DK/NA 3 2 1 3 2 1 2 3 2 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Very likely 49% 46% 47% 45% 46% 49% 44% Somewhat likely 40 36 40 43 38 40 41 Not so likely 7 11 7 7 8 6 10 Not likely at all 2 4 5 3 5 2 4 DK/NA 3 3 2 2 3 2 1

45. Do you think President Trump should wear a face mask when he is out in public, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 67% 38% 90% 66% 55% 77% 67% 54% No 27 51 8 29 37 19 28 39 DK/NA 6 10 2 5 8 4 5 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 68% 66% 63% 69% 49% 70% 60% 90% 69% No 28 28 32 24 42 25 33 7 27 DK/NA 3 6 6 8 9 4 6 4 4 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 74% 66% 65% 65% 71% 70% 54% No 24 26 27 31 23 25 38 DK/NA 2 8 7 4 6 5 8

46. Do you think everyone should be required to wear face masks in public, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 64% 40% 87% 60% 52% 75% 61% 51% No 33 56 12 37 45 23 37 45 DK/NA 2 4 1 3 3 2 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 66% 61% 62% 67% 45% 66% 56% 85% 75% No 33 36 37 29 51 32 41 14 23 DK/NA 2 3 1 4 4 2 3 1 2 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 76% 59% 62% 64% 68% 69% 50% No 22 38 35 35 30 29 47 DK/NA 2 3 3 2 2 2 4

47. Are most people you see in public wearing a face mask, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 59% 53% 64% 57% 57% 60% 57% 54% No 36 40 33 37 39 34 38 39 DK/NA 5 7 3 6 4 6 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 67% 54% 57% 59% 51% 60% 56% 63% 66% No 30 42 40 33 44 34 39 35 30 DK/NA 3 4 3 8 4 7 6 2 3 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes 80% 51% 51% 61% 57% 66% 48% No 17 44 44 32 38 29 49 DK/NA 3 4 4 7 5 5 3

48. Based on what you know today, when do you think the coronavirus crisis in the United States will be over: a few weeks from now, a few months from now, or more than a year from now?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Few weeks 6% 14% 1% 7% 9% 5% 7% 11% Few months 34 44 27 31 36 32 30 35 More than a year 56 37 71 59 52 60 61 49 DK/NA 4 5 1 4 4 3 2 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Few weeks 6% 4% 8% 8% 11% 6% 9% 1% 3% Few months 40 32 31 34 33 31 32 33 36 More than a year 53 61 60 51 52 59 56 64 59 DK/NA 1 4 1 7 4 3 4 2 2 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Few weeks 9% 6% 7% 5% 7% 5% 8% Few months 30 28 36 38 35 34 29 More than a year 59 61 53 54 55 57 59 DK/NA 2 6 3 3 3 4 4

TREND: Based on what you know today, when do you think the coronavirus crisis in the United States will be over: a few weeks from now, a few months from now, or more than a year from now?

Few Few More Weeks Months ThanYr DK/NA May 20, 2020 6 34 56 4 Apr 08, 2020 10 63 23 3

49. Based on what you know today, when do you think there will be a widely available vaccine for the coronavirus in the United States: in a few months, within a year, or in more than a year from now?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Few months 12% 20% 6% 11% 13% 11% 10% 15% Within a year 40 50 35 38 38 42 40 46 More than a year 44 26 58 46 45 44 50 35 DK/NA 3 4 1 5 4 3 1 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Few months 15% 8% 13% 12% 13% 12% 12% 10% 8% Within a year 41 33 41 47 41 45 43 30 43 More than a year 44 52 45 38 43 42 43 53 46 DK/NA 1 7 1 3 3 1 2 7 3 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Few months 8% 12% 14% 11% 14% 9% 13% Within a year 46 37 39 43 35 43 43 More than a year 44 46 43 46 46 45 41 DK/NA 3 4 5 - 4 3 4

50. Would you say that the coronavirus crisis has had a negative impact on your mental health, or wouldn’t you say so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Negative impact 49% 34% 61% 50% 40% 57% 50% 42% No 50 66 39 49 60 42 49 58 DK/NA 1 - - 1 - 1 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Negative impact 48% 59% 46% 43% 36% 55% 46% 57% 51% No 52 40 53 56 64 44 54 43 48 DK/NA - - 1 1 - 1 1 - 1 REGION................... DENSITY............ NEast MWest South West City Suburb Rural Yes/Negative impact 47% 54% 46% 51% 52% 48% 45% No 53 46 53 47 47 52 54 DK/NA - - 1 1 1 - -

51. As you may know, Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who worked for him in the 1990s. Joe Biden denies this accusation. Which do you tend to believe most: the accusation made by Tara Reade, the denial made by Joe Biden, or haven’t you heard enough about it?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Believe Tara Reade 28% 52% 10% 29% 32% 25% 34% 32% Believe Joe Biden 28 8 50 25 23 33 30 25 Hvn't hrd enough 38 35 37 40 38 38 32 38 DK/NA 5 5 3 6 6 4 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Believe Tara Reade 29% 30% 29% 26% 36% 29% 33% 13% 25% Believe Joe Biden 13 25 34 39 24 32 28 42 24 Hvn't hrd enough 53 39 35 29 34 35 35 41 45 DK/NA 5 6 2 7 6 4 5 4 6

