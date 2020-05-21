https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-calls-attention-to-nursing-home-attack-in-michigan-while-whitmer-attacks-him-on-msnbc-remains-silent-on-attack

President Donald Trump appeared to call attention to a disturbing attack at a nursing home in Michigan late on Thursday night while the state’s governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, appears to still not have addressed the incident, and instead appeared on MSNBC tonight where she attacked the president for not wearing a mask during a trip that he made to a Ford plant in Michigan earlier in the day.

Trump tweeted: “Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”

Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

The president’s tweet comes after a video clip of a man appearing to viciously beat an elderly man at a nursing home in Detroit went viral earlier in the day, racking up millions of views after it was made public earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Whitmer, who is reportedly being considered as a vice presidential pick by presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, appeared on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” where she attacked Trump for not wearing a mask during his visit to the Ford plant.

Gov. Whitmer tells @Maddow it was “disappointing” to see President Trump not a wear a face mask during his trip to a Michigan Ford plant. “Anyone in a position of power and responsibility, I hope, emulates and does precisely what they’re asking everyone else to do” pic.twitter.com/fZCP7BMmxn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2020

