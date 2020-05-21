https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499008-trump-complains-fox-news-is-doing-nothing-to-help-him-get-reelected

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump taps Brooke Rollins as acting domestic policy chief Trump takes pandemic fight to Michigan Trump to celebrate Memorial Day at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry MORE on Thursday complained that Fox News was not doing anything to help him and other Republicans get reelected in November.

“Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real ‘garbage’ littered all over the network,” Trump tweeted.

He singled out contributors Chris Hahn, Richard Goodstein and Donna Brazile Donna Lease BrazileNervous Democrats are sweating the small stuff Trump blasts Fox News, says he wants ‘an alternative’ PBS reporter says media coverage of Trump feels like ‘a team sport’ MORE, all of whom have ties to the Democratic Party. He also targeted news host Neil Cavuto, who recently spoke critically of Trump’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine, and Juan Williams, who is also an opinion contributor for The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies,” Trump tweeted. “All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

The president’s tweet offers a window into the role he believes the news network should play in his political career, and it marks yet another escalation of his recent attacks on Fox News. Trump in late April tweeted that he wanted an “alternative” to the right-leaning news network.

Thursday’s tweet came shortly after Trump landed in Michigan to tour a Ford factory. Fox News typically plays on television screens aboard Air Force One during flights.

Despite his criticisms, Trump still conducts interviews with the network more than any other. He recently called into “Fox & Friends” and sat down with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoOvernight Defense: Pentagon removes official from key role amid pandemic | Trump hints at bringing more F-35 production to US | Military being prepped to distribute possible vaccine Trump hints at bringing overseas production of F-35 back to US Trump says he’s mobilizing military to distribute potential coronavirus vaccine MORE.

Trump regularly targets Fox hosts like Cavuto and Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCEO: ‘We haven’t had government stimulus, we’ve had government relief’ Colorado governor predicts mix of online, in-person schooling in fall Former CDC head: ‘I don’t think you can be too alarmist about what this virus can do’ MORE while praising and amplifying the work of opinion hosts like Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamWhite House, CDC rift spills into the open Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine despite safety concerns Legal challenges to stay-at-home orders gain momentum MORE, Sean Hannity Sean Patrick Hannity‘Never Trump’ Republicans: Fringe, or force to be reckoned with? Feehery: Masks, masking and Montmartre Association representing major networks backs Fox News in lawsuit accusing it of posing threat to public health MORE and Jeanine Pirro, all of whom lavish the president with praise and excoriate his critics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

