President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump taps Brooke Rollins as acting domestic policy chief Trump takes pandemic fight to Michigan Trump to celebrate Memorial Day at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry MORE on Thursday offered a new take on his daily coronavirus test, saying that he tested “positively toward negative.”

Trump, who has been receiving daily diagnostic tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, told reporters outside the White House that his most recent test came back negative.

“I tested very positively in another sense,” Trump added. “I tested positively toward negative, right? So no, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative.”

Trump announced on May 7 that he would start receiving daily COVID-19 tests after a military member who serves as his valet contracted the disease. He said at the time that the daily testing regimen would also apply to Vice President Pence and certain high-level White House officials.

The valet was the second known individual who works at the White House to test positive for the virus, raising concerns about the disease’s transmissibility inside the building. The White House is using Abbott labs to conduct tests that deliver rapid results.

The new comments from Trump come as he continues to face scrutiny over testing availability across the U.S. Many state leaders have voiced concerns over shortages of supplies needed to administer coronavirus tests to a wide population. Health experts stress that widespread testing availability must be in place as states begin to reopen.

While visiting a Pennsylvania medical equipment distribution center earlier this month, Trump suggested that testing may be “overrated.” He’s also repeatedly touted the country’s testing capabilities as the best in the world.

As of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. had reported more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 94,000 deaths caused by it. The country has administered more than 12.6 million tests for the virus, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Trump said Tuesday that the high number of cases in the U.S. could be a viewed as a “badge of honor,” arguing that “it means our testing is much better” than other nations.

