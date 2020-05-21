https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498940-trump-to-withdraw-from-open-skies-treaty

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump taps Brooke Rollins as acting domestic policy chief Trump takes pandemic fight to Michigan Trump to celebrate Memorial Day at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry MORE plans to withdraw from another major arms control agreement, the Open Skies treaty, multiple sources confirmed to The Hill on Thursday.

The Open Skies Treaty allows the pact’s 35 signatories, including the United States and Russia, to fly unarmed observation flights over each other with the intention of providing transparency about military activities to avoid miscalculations that could lead to war.

A senior administration official and a Senate aide confirmed the decision, which was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.

The treaty, which went into force in 2002, has long been in the crosshairs of defense hawks, who argue Russian violations give Moscow an unfair advantage over Washington.

Russia in the past has restricted flights over Kaliningrad and areas near its border with the Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Because of those restrictions, an April report from the State Department said “the United States continued to assess that Russia was in violation of the Treaty on Open Skies” in 2019, a determination first made in 2017.

Sen. Tom Cotton Thomas (Tom) Bryant CottonDisney executive named new CEO of TikTok Barr: ‘Significant ties’ between al Qaeda, shooter at Pensacola naval base Pandemic roils GOP views on trade with China MORE (R-Ark.), a vocal critic of the treaty, has urged Trump to withdraw from it and divert funds spent on the treaty to other military projects over Russia’s abuse of the pact. Cotton lauded Trump’s decision in a statement Thursday in response to reports disclosing the plans.

“The Open Skies Treaty started life as a good-faith agreement between major powers and died an asset of Russian intelligence. For Mr. Putin, the treaty was just another scheme to snatch a military and surveillance advantage over the U.S. and NATO,” Cotton said.

Trump’s impending move to withdraw from the treaty has been rumored for months. In October, a quartet of top Democrats in Congress wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperTrump to celebrate Memorial Day at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry Overnight Defense: Pentagon issues guidance on easing coronavirus restrictions on bases | Pompeo digs in on IG firing as scrutiny mounts | F-35 crashes in Florida base’s second incident in days Pentagon releases new rules for easing stay-at-home policies on bases MORE and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Pentagon issues guidance on easing coronavirus restrictions on bases | Pompeo digs in on IG firing as scrutiny mounts | F-35 crashes in Florida base’s second incident in days The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pence visits Orlando as all 50 states reopen Pompeo digs in during combative press briefing as scrutiny grows MORE urging against withdrawal.

Last month, the same group of lawmakers released a statement warning that Trump could use the cover of the coronavirus pandemic to withdraw from the accord with little attention, saying such a move “in the midst of a global health crisis is not only shortsighted, but also unconscionable.”

“This effort appears intended to limit appropriate congressional consultation on, and scrutiny of, the decision,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithOvernight Defense: Pentagon memo warns pandemic could go until summer 2021 | Watchdog finds Taliban violence is high despite US deal | Progressive Dems demand defense cuts Progressives demand defense budget cuts amid coronavirus pandemic Overnight Defense: Pelosi pushes ahead with T coronavirus bill | Bill includes no additional Pentagon funding | Watchdog: US, Iraqi military ties ‘suffered’ amid Iran tensions MORE (D-Wash.), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelOvernight Defense: Pentagon issues guidance on easing coronavirus restrictions on bases | Pompeo digs in on IG firing as scrutiny mounts | F-35 crashes in Florida base’s second incident in days Pompeo digs in during combative press briefing as scrutiny grows Pompeo on IG firing: ‘Frankly should have done it some time ago’ MORE (D-N.Y.), Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Sen. Jack Reed John (Jack) Francis ReedOn The Money: Powell, Mnuchin split on benefits of easing COVID-19 restrictions | Warren, Mnuchin spar over Treasury’s 0B bailout fund | Fight emerges over unemployment benefits in next relief bill Fight emerges over unemployment benefits in next relief bill Job losses approach Depression territory as election looms MORE (D-R.I.) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezHillicon Valley: Trump threatens Michigan, Nevada over mail-in voting | Officials call for broadband expansion during pandemic | Democrats call for investigation into Uber-Grubhub deal Senate chairman schedules vote on Trump nominee under investigation Bipartisan Senate group offers new help to state, local governments MORE (D-N.J.) said in an April statement.

At the time, congressional aides told The Hill the statement was prompted by Esper and Pompeo agreeing to move forward with a withdrawal despite two planned National Security Council meetings on the issue being canceled in February and March.

The treaty has some Republican support, too, particularly from lawmakers representing Nebraska, where the military planes used to conduct the treaty flights are based.

“Open Skies remains our only ability to get direct access to Russian airfields and airspace, and every experienced operational commander knows all too well that satellites simply can’t do it all,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told The Hill in an April statement.

Supporters of the treaty argue it is an invaluable tool for the United States to support its allies, saying U.S. partners without sophisticated spy satellites benefit from the unclassified imagery.

The flights have also been used to signal U.S. resolve toward its allies and partners, including flights over Ukraine following Russia’s seizure of naval ships in 2018 and invasion of Crimea in 2014.

The decision by Trump to withdraw from the treaty follows last year’s withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a decades-old Cold War arms control pact with Russia, over Moscow’s violations.

The latest move is likely to raise questions about Trump’s plans for New START, the last remaining arms control pact with Russia that is up for renewal in February.

Updated at 11:24 a.m.

