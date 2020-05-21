https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/unhinged-michigan-ag-jumps-cnn-outraged-president-trump-not-wear-mask-ford-plant-says-not-welcome-threatens-charges-ford/

President Donald Trump visited the Ford Automotive plant in Ypsianti, Michigan on Thursday.

During his plant tour a liberal reporter hounded the president for not wearing a mask at the plant.

President Trump responded: Well, I did. I had one on before. I wore one in this back area. But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Reporter: Mr. President, why did you decide not to wear a mask? Trump: “Well, I did. I had one on before. I wore one in this back area. But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” pic.twitter.com/KMLZQEFTA4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2020

Following the president’s visit to the plant Michigan’s unhinged Attorney General Dana Nessel jumped on CNN outraged that President Trump did not wear a face mask in her state.

AG Nessel says Trump is not welcome in her state and she may press charges against Ford!

This woman is totally unhinged.

AG Nessel was asked if President Trump was welcome to Michigan again. Her response, “Well, I will say speaking on behalf of my department and my office – That’s right! That’s exactly right. I mean today’s events were extremely disappointing and yet totally predictable… In Michigan that is the law! A court just upheld that… So the president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. And this is no joke!… I think we’re going to have to have a very serious conversation with Ford… I would hate to have Ford shut its doors again because somebody got infected by this president.”

Wow. This lady is as crazy and power hungry as the crackpot governor!

WATCH: Michigan AG @DanaNessel jumps on CNN outraged that President Trump did not wear a face mask in public Says she may bring charges against Ford for not forcing Trump to wear a mask at production plant pic.twitter.com/fAoniB2NkT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2020

