Numerous disturbing videos were circulating social media showing a black Michigan man beating elderly white men and women in nursing homes.

Jaydon Hayden is reportedly from Westland, Michigan and beat elderly white nursing home patients for sport.

There are three videos right now on Bitchute showing the man beating white people.

The man is filming himself beating the seniors in their beds until they are bleeding.

Absolutely shocking footage has emerged from a black male nurse from Detroit (Jadon H.), who filmed himself beating elderly white men into a bloody pulp. “Get the fuck off my bed, N.,” he is heard saying. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/NPtCFA8YIs — Mathijs Koenraadt (@mknrdt) May 21, 2020

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said the watchdog group contacted authorities after he was alerted to the disturbing videos.

“This was also posted on my Twitter feed and Judicial Watch contacted authorities who then, in response to our concern, arrested this person. Thanks to those who helped us get this done.” Tom Fitton said.

This was also posted on my @Twitter feed and @JudicialWatch contacted authorities who then, in response to our concern, arrested this person. Thanks to those who helped us get this done. https://t.co/zER9GCWVK4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 21, 2020

Tom Fitton said according to his sources, the man was arrested.

Thank you alerting me to this. @JudicialWatch alerted authorities and this person, according to our sources, is now in police custody. https://t.co/UMGe2IHD8F — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 21, 2020

