https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-reopening-in-all-50-states_3359333.html

All 50 states have eased restrictions but new rules vary widely.

Rules were put in place earlier this year to try to blunt the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

The new virus, which originated in China, causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19.

Here’s the situation with each state and the District of Columbia. This post will be updated. Last updated on May 21.

Alabama

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey warned residents on May 15 that “the threat of COVID-19 remains” even as the state continues reopening.

“Alabamians are hurting, and I am committed to helping these hundreds of thousands of people and every Alabama family restore their livelihoods. For that reason, we have been taking steps to safely reopen our state’s economy,” she said in a statement.

“I urge Alabamians to stay smart and vigilant as we continue practicing social distancing guidelines to combat this virus. Let us do our part and practice personal responsibility,” she added later.

Restaurants, bars, and breweries reopened May 11 with limited seating and other social distancing guidelines, while gyms, personal care businesses, and athletic facilities could reopen.

A limit on social gatherings was removed, opening the door to large church services.

Reopening started in April.

Alaska

Any business owner that wants to can reopen soon while sporting events can resume, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced May 19.

“Friday, we’re open for business across the state of Alaska,” Dunleavy said at a press briefing. “It’ll all be open, just like it was prior to the virus.”

Dunleavy’s phased reopening plan is being compressed as phases three and four are happening simultaneously at the end of the week.

The governor last week extended the mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving in Alaska to June 2.

Arizona

The state will remain in phase one of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s reopening plan, Ducey told reporters Wednesday.

He said the state was “on a trajectory” to reach next phase.

Phase one included the reopening of casinos, malls, gyms, and swimming pools.

Restaurants and retailers recently welcomed customers back inside for dine-in service and shopping. Elective surgeries restarted on May 1.

Arkansas

Bars inside restaurants were able to reopen May 19 while bars elsewhere can reopen May 26.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson let restaurants resume dine-in service last week.

Large outdoor and indoor venues reopened Monday with capacity restrictions.

Gyms, fitness centers, and athletic facilities started reopening on May 4, while barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors, and spas welcomed customers two days later. State parks reopened on May 1.

California

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state was relaxing some of its reopening criteria, eliminating the requirements that a county have zero deaths and no more than one case per 10,000 residents over two weeks.

“We are moving forward to allow some of the larger counties to continue to make progress deeper into Phase 2 and to do so—effective immediately, but on their own pace,” Newsom told reporters.

Counties that want to move to the second phase must submit a plan to state officials about how they’ve met the metrics the state has set and show an ability to conduct testing and contact tracing.

Newsom let so-called lower-risk businesses reopen on May 8, including non-essential manufacturing, childcare facilities, and retailers for curbside pickup.

Check here for live updates on developments in California.

New social distancing circles are shown at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Calif., on May 20, 2020. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Colorado

Draft guidelines for reopening were released Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis plans to decide on May 25 if restaurants can expand to dine-in service.

Polis eased his stay-at-home order last month, letting retailers reopen with curbside service and real estate showings resume.

Barbershops, salons, and retailers welcomed customers back on May 1, while office work restarted at 50 percent capacity a few days later.

Rocky Mountain National Park will reopen on May 27, officials announced on May 12, the same day as campgrounds at state parks reopened.

Connecticut

Reopening started Wednesday as retailers resumed business and office space reopened. Restaurants can resume outdoor service.

Hair salons and barbershops were supposed to be able to reopen but Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday he was delaying that aspect.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made,” Lamont said in a statement, adding he would coordinate the reopening with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Gyms and some other businesses are also remaining closed.

Beaches will reopen for Memorial Day weekend. Lamont joined a regional pact with New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Delaware in a bid to avoid people crowding into beaches in one state.

“If New Jersey opens beaches or Connecticut opens beaches and we didn’t open beaches, you would see a flood of people to Connecticut and New Jersey,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters in announcing the plan.

Delaware

Retailers reopened Wednesday by appointment only while restaurants, bars, taprooms, and breweries can soon apply to expand to outdoor seating on June 1.

“This is another step forward in the rolling reopening of Delaware’s economy,” Democratic Gov. John Carney said in a statement.

Carney has eased a number of restrictions recently, including allowing houses of worship to hold in-person services at 30 percent occupancy.

Farmer’s markets and ice cream shops can resume business. Beaches and pools can reopen on May 22.

But Carney told people who don’t live in the state not to travel to the beaches and strict social distancing requirements remain in effect, such as a mandate requiring people keep 6 feet of distance between themselves and individuals they don’t live with.

District of Columbia

Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser recently extended the city’s stay-at-home order to June 8. It was previously slated to expire on May 15.

“Rushing to reopen can have tragic results,” Bowser said at a press conference.

Officials have said the first phase will only start after three metrics show a sustained decline: new daily CCP virus cases, reports of flu-like illnesses, and new cases inside nursing homes.

Six stores reopened Monday under a pilot program that allows some stores to open for curbside pickup only if officials approve their applications. They include three different locations of Politics and Prose, a small chain of book stores.

Florida

Restaurants are able to fill up to 50 percent capacity, as are retailers, as of Monday.

Gyms are reopening with 50 percent capacity. Libraries and museums are reopening. Theme parks can reopen, pending approval from the state, and vacation rentals may be able to resume in some counties.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties, which just entered phase one, will lag behind the rest of the state because of high numbers of virus cases.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis previously let personal care businesses reopen along with restaurants and retailers.

People visit Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla., on May 20, 2020. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Georgia

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he’d soon announce new guidance for businesses that haven’t been allowed to reopen.

“They’re wanting to open back those businesses, and people want to go participate in those activities, and I get that. We just got to make sure we do it in a way that’s safe for Georgians,” Kemp told WSB-TV on Tuesday.

“We’ll tell you we’re working very hard to try and have some guidance out over the next several days,” he added.

Public swimming pools and summer camps were allowed to reopen on May 14. Restaurants can welcome more customers, including parties of up to 10 people.

Bars, nightclubs, live performance venues, and amusement parks will remain closed until the end of the month under orders from Kemp.

A slew of businesses began reopening last month, including restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys, in one of the first reopenings in the country.

Hawaii

Businesses deemed medium-risk such as salons can reopen by June 1, Democratic Gov. David Ige said Monday.

Dine-in service at restaurants can resume by then, he added.

Hawaii is in phase one of Ige’s four-phase reopening plan. Retailers, shopping malls, childcare companies, and some other businesses have been allowed to reopen.

So-called high-risk businesses such as bars and clubs will remain closed until phase three.

Ige signed an order extending the mandatory isolation for people entering Hawaii through June 30.

Idaho

Phase three is set to start on May 30.

Republican Gov. Brad Little this week outlined protocols for the next phase, which includes the reopening of pools, water parks, and indoor occupancy in bars.

Little let indoor dining at restaurants resume last week and salons, gyms, and recreation facilities reopen.

Ninety percent of businesses in the state were allowed to reopen in phase one, which started May 1, according to Little’s office.

Illinois

Restaurants can serve customers at outdoor tables in phase three of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan. The move, announced at a May 20 press conference, was supposed to take place down the line.

Phase three is slated to start on May 29.

“After listening to and working with restaurant industry representatives together with our epidemiologists, today I’m announcing an additional option for bars and restaurants interested in resuming operations earlier: opening for outdoor seating when phase three begins, likely for everyone just nine days from now,” Pritzker said.

Illinois entered phase two on May 1. Some so-called non-essential businesses take customers’ orders and deliver them or have curbside pickup.

Businesses defying the restrictions could be charged with a class A misdemeanor until recently implemented emergency rules were withdrawn Wednesday by state officials before they could be blocked by a committee of lawmakers.

Indiana

Phase three for most of the state is starting May 22.

The phase includes allowing gatherings of up to 100 people and expanded capacity limits for restaurants and retailers.

Pools and campgrounds will reopen and sports practices can resume, though contact sports are prohibited.

Three counties with high numbers of CCP virus cases will not enter phase three until June 1, according to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Personal care businesses reopened earlier this month while restaurants, retailers, and bars were allowed to welcome customers back inside.

Casinos likely won’t reopen until June 14, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. That’s when phase four of the plan is scheduled.

Lauren Taylor poses for a photo in a Holder Mattress store in Carmel, Ind., on May 18, 2020. (Nicole Zaremski/Holder Mattress/Handout via Reuters)

Iowa

Movie theaters, zoos, museums, wedding receptions, and aquariums are reopening Friday while pools can reopen for swimming lessons and lap swimming.

Summer school activities, including baseball and softball, can resume on June 1, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

Reynolds previously let restaurants across the state resume dine-in service and personal care businesses like salons welcome customers inside.

Dentist offices, campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities, and spas reopened on May 8, while restaurants, fitness centers, and retailers in most counties reopened at 50 percent capacity on May 1.

Kansas

Phase two will begin Friday with all businesses and activities allowed to reopen or resume except for bars, nightclubs, and pools.

“We may be transitioning to phase two, but we are still a long way away from arriving at anything bordering normal,” Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly told reporters.

The cap on gathering size was increased to 15. It was originally supposed to go to 30 but was moved down because of some clusters of the CCP virus.

Kelly previously let a number of businesses reopen, including barbershops, gyms, and salons.

Restaurants could welcome customers inside on May 4.

Kentucky

Restaurants are able to resume dine-in service May 22 while personal care businesses including salons can reopen on May 25.

Reopenings slated for June include movie theaters, gyms, libraries, museums, and childcare businesses.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear let restaurants welcome customers back inside this week and government offices and agencies were able to resume in-office work.

Some businesses, including offices and construction companies, reopened on May 11.

Louisiana

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday he hopes phase two of his reopening plan can start on June 5.

Phase two includes the opening of schools, daycares, summer camps, and indoor occupancy in bars.

Churches, gyms, and movie theaters were able to resume operations as of May 15 at 25 percent capacity, the same limit placed on restaurants as they resumed dine-in service.

Barbershops, salons, casinos, museums, and zoos can also reopen under relaxed restrictions from Edwards, who let his stay-at-home order expire recently.

Stores were allowed to open for curbside delivery and restaurants were allowed to open outside areas for patrons to eat meals without tableside service on May 1.

Maine

Gyms and fitness centers won’t fully reopen on June 1 as planned, state officials said, citing new studies they said raise concerns about the transmission of the virus “in such settings due to large numbers of people in relatively small spaces with moist, warm atmospheres coupled with turbulent air flow generated by intense physical exercise.”

Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to conduct outside classes and one-on-one instruction indoors.

Nail salons won’t reopen June 1 because California identified the establishments as a source of CCP virus transmission, state officials said.

“It is appropriate to delay the reopening of gyms and nail salons, both of which appear to present a greater risk of transmission of the virus based on emerging science and the experiences of other states,” Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.

Mills also announced campgrounds can reopen on Friday. She has let table service in restaurants and inside retail service resume in some counties. Businesses began reopening statewide on May 1, including barbershops, hair salons, golf courses, state parks, auto dealerships, and car washes.

A family live streams a funeral in Millersville, Md. on May 20, 2020. The deceased died in a drowning but due to restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only eight close family members and friends were allowed to attend the ceremony inside, while more then 30 waited outside. Relatives in Nepal watched via livestream. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Maryland

Manufacturing companies deemed non-essential were able to reopen Friday, along with retailers, salons, and churches.

Dine-in service in restaurants, gyms, and theaters will remain closed for now.

Some counties are not starting to reopen, including Montgomery County.

The reopening was enabled by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shifting a stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home order.

“The fight against this deadly disease is far from over. But because of incredible courage you have shown and the extraordinary sacrifices you have made, Maryland, and our nation, can now at least begin to slowly recover,” Hogan said at a press conference.

Massachusetts

Houses of worship can welcome people back inside but are being encouraged to hold outdoor services, according to guidelines released May 18 by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.

Phase one of reopening started Monday with the reopening of construction businesses and manufacturing companies.

Lab space, office space outside Boston, and limited personal services including hair salons and car washes can reopen on May 25.

Retailers can also reopen for curbside pickup.

Michigan

Bars, retailers, and restaurants in some parts of the state can welcome customers back inside Friday, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said May 18.

“This is a big step, but we must all remember to continue doing our part to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” she said in a statement.

General Motors and other car manufacturers were able to resume production on Monday, a week after auto supply companies and some other manufacturers reopened.

Michigan is in phase three of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s six-phase reopening plan. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order was recently extended through May 28.

Minnesota

Outdoor dining can resume June 1, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside,” he said in a statement.

Restaurants can seat no more than 50 customers at a time.

A start date for indoor dining hasn’t been set.

Walz let retailers, malls, and other related businesses begin reopening May 18 under social distancing restrictions while other companies, primarily in industrial sectors, previously opened their doors.

People can gather in groups of up to 10.

Mississippi

Casinos reopened May 21, over two months after they were closed.

“Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best—entertain. We can’t wait,” MGM Resorts acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said this week that houses of worship should wait to resume in-person services until June 1.

The governor let a number of businesses, including gyms, salons, and barbershops, reopen in recent weeks.

Restaurants were able to resume indoor table service while retailers were allowed to welcome people inside.

A mural on a plywood board at the shuttered ReBar in the Arts District features a message stating that the bar will reopen soon alongside an image of actor Jeff Bridges as his character The Dude in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 20, 2020. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Missouri

Campgrounds reopened May 18 with social distancing limitations including occupancy restrictions in restrooms and shower houses.

“We are happy to be able to reopen our campgrounds and provide another outdoor recreational opportunity for our visitors, but, as you might expect, our guests will see some changes,” Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said in a statement.

One of the widest reopenings in the country took place in the state in early May. Every business was allowed to reopen as long as people abide by social distancing requirements, Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said at a press conference.

The main requirement is keeping 6 feet distance between an individual and people they don’t live with.

Montana

Phase two of reopening will begin June 1, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday.

Gatherings of up to 50 people can be held as long as physical distancing can be maintained and restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, and casinos can expand to 75 percent capacity. Gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pools, and hot tubs can operate at the same capacity restrictions if frequent sanitation is carried out.

Indoor and outdoor venues like bowling alleys can operate.

“Social distancing, wearing a cloth mask, washing your hands, and sanitizing are all part of our new normal. If not for you, do it for others, especially for the most vulnerable among us,” Bullock said in a statement. “Not following these guidelines could put us in a position where we have to go backward, instead of being able to continue to move forward.”

Gyms, movie theaters, and museums were previously able to reopen; restaurants and bars were able to welcome customers back inside on May 4. Bullock has also let schools welcome students back, pending decisions by local school boards.

Nebraska

More restrictions could be loosened, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday, depending on the data state officials see.

Ricketts has let some businesses reopen, including hair salons and tattoo parlors.

Tableside service in some areas of the state resumed May 4.

Bars cannot resume operations until June or later and most youth activities aren’t allowed.

Nevada

Phase one of reopening won’t end until June 1 or later, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said over the weekend.

“It’s gonna take a minimum of two weeks of analyzing” data about the pandemic, Sisolak told reporters.

Sisolak let restaurants, barbershops, hair salons, retailers, and car dealerships reopen with limitations on May 9.

Restaurants inside casinos can reopen under the revised order, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said, if social distancing restrictions are followed.

The properties must confirm whether a separate entrance for the restaurant exists. If not, managers have to detail how customers can enter the restaurant without going onto the gaming floor.

New Hampshire

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu plans to announce further reopening plans on Friday after saying earlier this week paintball and miniature golf courses can resume operations, as well as guided hiking trips.

Fishing charters, shooting ranges, and other outdoor attractions were also allowed to reopen this week under Sununu’s modified stay-at-home order.

Restaurants were able to serve customers at outside tables starting May 18, a week after retailers, hair salons, golf courses, and barbershops reopened.

Campgrounds, manufacturing businesses, and state parks reopened on May 1 while hospitals could resume elective procedures on May 4.

People visit a car dealership on the first day dealerships were allowed to resume operations, in Linden, N.J., on May 20, 2020. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New Jersey

Phase one of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s reopening plan started May 17. Murphy told reporters Wednesday the state is seeing a lot of new hospitalized COVID-19 patients and noted other metrics that aren’t looking good.

“We know we can get to stage two, but we have to all get there together,” he said.

Phase two’s start date hasn’t been set as of yet.

That phase includes outdoor dining areas at restaurants, some personal care businesses, and museums and libraries.

Phase one let construction companies and some retailers reopen.

Drive-through and drive-in events are allowed if attendees follow strict social distancing guidelines.

New Mexico

More businesses will reopen June 1 as of now, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday, her first briefing in four days.

Restaurants should be able to resume dine-in service while gyms, salons, and shopping malls may reopen.

Grisham’s modified order let retailers welcome customers back inside on May 16 and so-called non-essential businesses, such as those requiring offices, resume operations.

In a letter this week to state lawmakers who want a full reopening soon, Grisham called them “reckless” and accused them of ignoring “the plain facts of the crisis.”

Businesses allowed to reopen earlier in May include gun stores, pet service businesses, and golf courses.

New York

Seven regions began reopening this week while harsh restrictions remain in place elsewhere in the hardest-hit state in the nation.

The Capitol Region began reopening Wednesday, joining six other regions.

Phase one of reopening allows retailers to serve customers with curbside pickup and manufacturing and construction businesses to reopen. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing companies can reopen, along with wholesale trade operations.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state of emergency order runs until June 13.

North Carolina

Phase two is starting May 22, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Cooper previously said phase two wouldn’t start until May 26.

“North Carolina is using the data to guide our decisions about when to lift COVID-19 restrictions, and overall our key indicators remain stable,” Cooper said in a statement. “Safer At Home Phase 2 is another careful step forward, and we have to continue taking this virus seriously to prevent a dangerous spike in infections.”

Phase two allows gatherings of up to 10 indoors and up to 25 outdoors.

Restaurants are allowed to welcome customers back inside, as are personal care businesses.

Retailers were allowed to do so in phase one.

A federal judge recently blocked Cooper’s restrictions affecting indoor services at houses of worship and said houses of worship can hold in-person services.

North Dakota

Large gatherings are allowed, including concerts and sporting events, state officials said last week. They released recommendations for how such gatherings should be handled.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum told reporters that “market forces” will guide owners of the venues in following the protocols to make sure people feel “safe and comfortable.”

Schools can reopen for summer programs starting June 1.

Restaurants, gyms, and personal care businesses were allowed to reopen in early May with capacity limits and social distancing measures.

Guidelines for recreation centers, athletic centers, music venues, and theaters were expected soon.

Ohio

Dine-in service can reopen on Thursday, nearly a week after outdoor service was allowed to resume and a few days after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he was shifting his modified stay-at-home order to a health advisory.

The ban on most gatherings of 10 or more people is staying in place, as will other restrictions.

Gyms across the state could open immediately after a county judge on Wednesday ruled against state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Thirty-five gyms filed a complaint and earned a preliminary injunction that blocks Acton or other state officials from imposing or enforcing penalties if people use gyms, health clubs, and fitness centers as long as safety guidelines are followed.

Passengers board an American Airlines flight to Charlotte, North Carolina at San Diego International Airport in California on May 20, 2020. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Oklahoma

Gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed as of last week while sporting events, weddings, and funerals can resume.

Nonessential travel can resume and bars can welcome a limited number of customers.

Phase one of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reopening plan started last month with the reopening of barbershops and other personal care businesses.

Restaurants, malls, and other stores began reopening on May 1.

Oregon

Retailers can reopen if they’re not inside malls as of Friday. Customers must wear masks. Childcare businesses and summer camps also reopened statewide.

In many counties, further reopenings are taking place, including dine-in services at restaurants and bars.

A judge on Monday said Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order was “null and void” because she didn’t seek approval by lawmakers to extend the order beyond a 28-day limit.

But the Oregon Supreme Court halted the ruling, reinstating Brown’s restrictions.

“There are no shortcuts for us to return to life as it was before this pandemic. Moving too quickly could return Oregon to the early days of this crisis, when we braced ourselves for hospitals to be overfilled,” the governor said in a statement.

Pennsylvania

Twelve more counties are moving Friday to the yellow phase, joining 37 others.

Wolf has battled with some local leaders who want to move through his colored reopening plan faster, threatening to cut funding if the counties move forward without his approval.

Wolf’s plan designates counties as red, yellow, or green. Red means counties still have a high number of new daily CCP virus cases and other metrics showing little improvement during the pandemic.

The governor extended his stay-at-home order for those counties until June 4.

Rhode Island

While beaches are reopening for Memorial Day, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo warned residents that “this weekend is not a weekend to throw a big party.”

“It is not a weekend to have a big barbecue. Get together in a small group. Enjoy your family. Go for a walk. Go to the beach for a walk,” she said at a press conference.

Raimondo recently doubled the amount of time for phase one of her reopening plan, which started earlier in May.

She has eased some restrictions, allowing restaurants to commence outdoor dining. Offices and so-called nonessential retail stores were allowed to reopen.

Churches and other houses of worship can hold services with five or fewer people and funerals that involve up to 10 people can be held.

Residents swim, paddle board, and kayak in Barton Creek in Austin, Texas, on May 20, 2020. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

South Carolina

Restrictions on zoos, museums, water parks, amusement parks, aquariums, and other attractions will be lifted on May 22, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday.

Youth and adult sports leagues can resume practices May 30 and competitive play on June 15.

So-called close-contact businesses including barbershops, hair salons, gyms, pools, and others reopened with limitations on May 18, a week after restaurants across the state were allowed to offer dine-in service.

“Be safe, but go,” McMaster said at a press conference last week as he urged people to patronize local businesses. “Our economy is not made to be shut down.”

McMaster allowed some businesses to reopen last month in one of the earliest reopenings in the nation. Beaches in the state are open.

South Dakota

Bars and restaurants began welcoming customers inside in Sioux Falls over the weekend, weeks after reopenings in the rest of the state.

Any business that wanted to could reopen, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced in late April.

Officials issued guidance on occupancy limits and employee screenings.

Schools were allowed to host small groups of students to “check in” with them before the end of the school year.

“The plan I am unveiling today continues to put the power of decision-making into the hands of the people—where it belongs. Today’s plan relies on South Dakotans continuing to exercise common sense, reasonableness, innovation, and a commitment to themselves, their families, and—in turn—their communities,” Noem said in a statement.

Tennessee

Capacity restrictions on restaurants and retailers will be lifted May 22, according to guidelines released Wednesday by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

“These guidelines share best practices to ensure our state’s businesses can continue to operate in a way that protects customers and employees while putting people back to work,” Lee said in a statement.

Large, non-contact attractions and venues including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can reopen if they follow social distancing requirements and recommendations.

Six counties—Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan—are being allowed by Lee to follow their own reopening plans.

A number of businesses were previously allowed to reopen, including personal care businesses.

Texas

Rodeos, bowling alleys, bars, and aquariums can resume operations on Friday.

Childcare centers and gyms reopened on Monday.

Zoos, youth camps, youth sports, and some professional sports without spectators can reopen or resume by the end of the month, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a press conference.

“Today, tomorrow, and every day going forward is one step closer to medical discoveries that can treat and protect people from COVID-19—but until that day comes, our focus is keeping Texans safe while restoring their ability to get back to work, open their businesses, pay their bills, and put food on their tables,” he said in a prepared statement.

Restaurants can expand occupancy this week for indoor dining.

A slew of businesses, including salons, barbershops, and malls, reopened earlier this month.

Utah

Most of the state entered phase two of Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s reopening plan on May 16.

Gatherings of up to 50 people were allowed while organized sports were able to resume.

All businesses can reopen if owners follow social distancing restrictions.

Herbert on May 1 let a slew of businesses reopen, including gyms, salons, and dine-in service at restaurants.

Customers eat and drink at the Brat Stop, a popular bar, restaurant and tourist attraction about 5 minutes from the Illinois border in Kenosha, Wis., on May 15, 2020. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Vermont

Restaurants can serve customers at outdoor tables starting May 22 if they follow restrictions, including an order that tables are spaced at least 10 feet apart.

Restaurants must use disposable menus and tables can include no more than two households or 10 people total.

State officials are recommending restaurants keep customer names and contact information for up to 30 days to assist with contact tracing.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott ordered a halt to on-site dining on March 16 as part of his harsh restrictions implemented that month.

Scott eased restrictions this month, allowing retailers to welcome customers inside and golf courses and tennis courts to reopen.

Scott said last week he will let restaurants resume dine-in service before June 1. Personal care businesses like barbershops will be able to reopen before then.

Virginia

It’s not clear whether northern Virginia can start reopening on May 29, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

Most counties in the state started phase one last week but northern Virginia jurisdictions asked for, and received, an exception.

“They are following the data just as we are,” Northam said. “When they are comfortable and when the data supports moving to phase one we will do so.”

Phase one included retailers reopening and restaurants resuming outdoor dining. Gyms and personal care businesses could resume operations and churches were able to welcome congregants.

Phase one will last up to four weeks or even longer, according to state officials. Phases two and three are projected to last about three weeks each.

Virginia Beach is reopening Friday in time for Memorial Day, state officials said. Unlike some beaches that have reopened in other states, sunbathing and swimming will be allowed.

Authorities will enforce social distancing requirements.

Washington

Counties can get permission to speed up reopening, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday. Ten counties have so far been approved to move to phase two, which features the reopening of real estate operations.

The move “is happily going to allow more economic opportunity” that counties that receive approval from state officials, Inslee said at a press conference.

Doctors and dentists were able to reopen statewide this week.

Phase one started earlier this month as retailers opened with curbside pickup and car dealerships, car washes, and mobile pet services resumed operations.

Phase two also includes the reopening of all manufacturing businesses that were forced to close. Construction companies, domestic services, retailers, and personal care services can resume operations. Restaurants can welcome customers back inside with capacity limits.

West Virginia

The fourth phase of reopening started May 21 as indoor malls, indoor dining, and tanning salons reopened. Shopping inside retail stores is now allowed.

Whitewater rafting and ziplining can resume. State park campgrounds are open to state residents. Motorsport and powersport racing can restart as long as no spectators are there.

Reopenings slated for May 26 include state park cabins and lodges to state residents, bars, museums, and zoos.

Numerous businesses, including gyms, wellness centers, and all small businesses with fewer than 10 employees previously reopened.

Wisconsin

Numerous businesses reopened last week after the state Supreme Court on May 13 blocked the extended stay-at-home order.

State Health Secretary Andrea Palm had extended the order on April 16 to May 26.

“This case is about the assertion of power by one unelected official, Andrea Palm, and her order to all people within Wisconsin to remain in their homes, not to travel, and to close all businesses that she declares are not ‘essential’ in Emergency Order 28,” justices wrote.

“Palm’s order confining all people to their homes, forbidding travel, and closing businesses exceeded the statutory authority of Wis. Stat. § 252.02 upon which Palm claims to rely.”

People who violated the order cannot be criminally penalized, according to the majority decision.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delegated to Palm to extend his stay-at-home order.

“Up until now, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place in our battle against COVID-19. We had reached almost all our gating criteria. We had opened up 14,000 small businesses across the state, putting 90,000 folks back to work, and that was because of the good work of Wisconsinites across our state who banded together, stayed home, and stayed safe,” Evers said in a statement. “Despite that good work, Republican legislators have convinced four justices to throw our state into chaos.”

Local governments can still issue their own restrictions.

Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park reopened with restrictions on May 18 while Grand Teton National Park reopened last week.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has let gyms, barbershops, salons, movie theaters, and tattoo parlors reopen. Restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service last week.

Childcare centers were able to welcome children back. Hospitals resumed elective surgeries.

“We must continue to be vigilant about social distancing,” Gordon said in a statement. “I am confident that the public and business community will continue to recognize that their actions will allow us to continue a safe, steady path forward. It is important to remember that even as we ease restrictions, COVID-19 is still with us and will continue to be present in Wyoming for some time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

