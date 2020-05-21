https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/us-senate-approves-john-ratcliffe-new-director-national-intelligence-replacing-hero-richard-grenell/

Congratulations John Ratcliffe!

And Thank You Richard Grenell for your outstanding service!

The US Senate approved former Rep. John Ratcliffe as the new Director of National Intelligence.

In July 2019 President Trump announced he nominated GOP Congressman John Ratcliffe to replace outgoing DNI Dan Coats.

The Democrat-media complex, along with RINOs, attacked Ratcliffe, an honorable former US Attorney who has served in the House for many years.

TRENDING: AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN: Alan Dershowitz Says Americans Can be Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine (VIDEO)

Because of the nonstop attacks, Ratcliffe had decided to stay in Congress.

The President announced a week later that he was withdrawing his nomination of John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

It was later reported that Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Richard Burr refused to take John Ratcliffe’s calls during this time period.

In February, before leaving to his rally in South Carolina, President Trump AGAIN nominated brilliant Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence.

The US Senate approved John Ratcliffe for the post today.

Ric Grenell was so effective as DNI that the Senate was happy to replace him.

✅CONFIRMED The Senate has confirmed @RepRatcliffe as the new Director of National Intelligence. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/qwTw7SCRLf — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 21, 2020

Ratcliffe was confirmed by a 49-44 vote.

Confirmed, 49-44: Executive Calendar #653 John L. Ratcliffe to be Director of National Intelligence @ODNIgov — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) May 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

