A gang of “weed smoking” girls physically assaulted a hotel security officer, according to the Daily Mail.

Video footage of the disturbing incident has since gone viral.

What are the details?

The incident recently took place at an Atlanta hotel when a security guard approached a group of women who were reportedly smoking marijuana outside the Hyatt Palace Hotel.

The outlet reported that the women reportedly pushed their way past the guard and into the hotel without providing information as to whether they were staying there or visiting someone.

According to video of the incident, the women — who were accompanied by a group of men — then purportedly tried to gain access to a guest elevator.

The video shows the male security guard refusing to allow the women onto the elevator and shouting “No!” He can be seen pushing at least one of the women out of the way to keep her away from the elevator doors.

Where it all goes south

The unnamed woman cocks her arm back and begins pummeling the guard’s head with her fists. A second woman enters the melee and begins punching the guard in the face. The guard can be seen falling back onto a chair, where he attempts to shield himself from the blows and demands the women stop hitting him.

The guard demands the women cease their assault, but the women refuse and continue punching him over and over again.

Men in the group, who are nearby, apparently refuse to intervene on the guard’s behalf, and instead, can be heard laughing at the women’s antics.

According to the outlet, the Atlanta Police Department are searching for the people involved in the assault. The guard said he plans to press charges, the outlet said.



