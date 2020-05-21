https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/volkswagon-horrified-racist-ad/

(TMZ) A bizarre, racist video promoting Volkswagen’s new Golf 8 made its way to the company’s Instagram page … so the German car company’s saying sorry for what it calls an “insult to every decent person.”

The ad — which has been pulled, but not before spreading and being slammed on social media — shows a black man being forced away from a parked VW by an oversized white hand … before he gets flicked into a restaurant called Petit Colon.

That translates from French to the Little Colonist or Little Settler. It’s also been pointed out as letters resolve on screen, at one point, they spell out a German word often used as a slur against black people. So yeah … pretty freakin’ racist.

