https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elizabeth-warren-harris-klobuchar/2020/05/21/id/968293

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is moving away from her “Medicare for all” promise and is aligning herself with presumed Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden on the topic of healthcare as she vies for a spot on his ticket.

Politico reported that Warren is singing a different tune these days when it comes to solving the nation’s healthcare issues.

“I think right now people want to see improvements in our healthcare system, and that means strengthening the Affordable Care Act,” Warren said this week during a speech for the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

During her own presidential campaign that she suspended in early March after poor showings in several primaries, Warren advocated for giving every American free healthcare in a single-payer system that would be paid for by various taxes. She clashed with Biden on the subject during debates, when Biden called her ideas “elitist” and “condescending,” Politico noted.

Warren said she has simply evolved her stance after realizing what’s important to Americans as the coronavirus continues to tear through the country.

“I think the political moment has changed,” Warren said. Politico reported that she then referenced essential workers amid virus-related closures, saying, “Turns out it’s not an investment banker. … It’s people who get out there who put their own health at risk in order to keep life going in this country.”

In March, Biden said he would choose a female running mate. Among the favorites to earn a spot on the ticket are Warren and Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Harris and Klobuchar both ran for president during the current election cycle but dropped out of the race due to waning support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

