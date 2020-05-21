https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-mccaskill-rants-trump-deathly-afraid-panicked-but-not-a-hint-of-corruption-from-obama

On Wednesday, former Missouri Democratic senator Claire McCaskill, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” went on a rant in which she claimed President Trump was “deathly afraid,” “panicked,” and then pontificated a seemingly universal but laughable Democratic claim that there was “not a hint of corruption during eight years of Barack Obama.”

As Newsbusters reported, McCaskill started her rant:

I think there will be three metrics that this president is deathly afraid of, to use an unfortunate phrase He’s gonna be afraid of the unemployment numbers in September and October, and so far, the complicated and byzantine stimulus that’s been put forward has not eased unemployment. And that’s the measure here, not the stock market; how may people are in bread lines and how many people don’t have jobs and how many people have lost health care. That’s the measure. And then, what is the daily body count in September and October. How many people are dying every day from this virus in September and October and how many new cases are showing up every day. There’s no way there will be a vaccine before September or October.

Then she posited that Trump was lying about his prospective 2020 opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden:

So what is the president’s playbook? Looking down that tunnel, his playbook is to go to what worked for him in 2016 and is to lie about his opponent. And what that thing was with the senators —I’ve got to get this in —what that thing was with the senators yesterday, he went to that lunch to tell them to lie for him. “You’ve got to lie about Barack Obama and Joe Biden. You’ve got to turn them into something they are not. You got to make them criminals.”

Her rant continued by lionizing the legacy of Obama and Biden as she claimed they had done “nothing illegal”:

He wants to get to the point where they’re chanting “Lock them up” at his rallies about Obama and Biden, who have done nothing illegal. Nothing, nothing, not even close! Not a hint of corruption during eight years of Barack Obama. No wholesale firing of inspector generals. So I really think it’s startling that he’s so panicked that he felt the need to go down there to shore up the Republicans, you guys got to get tougher and lie better because that’s essentially what his message was yesterday.

Numerous claims of the scandals of the Obama administration have been made; some of them were listed by Matt Margolis of PJ Media here; some of them included the Fast and Furious scandal, the IRS scandal, the Benghazi scandal, and the Veterans Affairs scandal, as the Heritage Foundation pointed out.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

