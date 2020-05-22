https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/henry-ford-adl-anti-semitism/2020/05/22/id/968556

The head of the Anti-Defamation League denounced President Donald Trump on Friday for praising “anti-Semite” and staunch “proponent of eugenics” Henry Ford and his “good bloodlines.”

“The company, founded by a man named Henry Ford,” Trump said after touring a Ford Motor Company plant in Michigan on Thursday, according to Haaretz. “Good bloodlines, good bloodlines. If you believe in that stuff, you got good blood.”

Ford owned the Dearborn Independent newspaper, which published “The International Jew,” a series of anti-Semitic writings released in four volumes, and segments of the anti-Semitic hoax “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” Ford himself was awarded Nazi Germany’s highest honor for foreigners, the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, in 1938, according to the Times of Israel.

“Henry Ford was an anti-Semite and one of America’s staunchest proponents of eugenics,” ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Friday, along with a link to the group’s background on Ford. “The President should apologize.”

“It is no coincidence that Donald Trump has presided over the steepest rise in anti-Semitism in generations,” Noah Arbit, founder and chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus, said in a statement on Friday. “The president is not only an apologist for anti-Semites, but has himself engendered severe hatred of Jews with his rampant conspiratorial, racist, and hateful speech.”

