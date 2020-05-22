https://www.theblaze.com/news/plane-crash-pakistan

An Airbus AS320 jet

crashed in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the country’s civil aviation authority.

All 107 passengers and crew on board are presumed dead at the time of this writing.

What are the details?

The flight — a Pakistani International Airlines passenger plane — took off from Lahore and was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew. The flight bound for Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, but crashed after three reported attempts to land. The airliner crashed just two miles northeast of the airport.

CNBC

reported that “houses were damaged” and the army’s Quick Reaction Force “arrived at the crash site to assist with rescue efforts.”

The Hindustan Times also noted that the Friday crash coincided with the first day of Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr.

In a statement, Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan says that an immediate probe into the crash is forthcoming.

Khan

tweeted, “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased.”

