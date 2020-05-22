https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/amy-klobuchar-finally-admits-miracle-drug-hydroxychloroquine-saved-husbands-life/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Ever since President Trump praised the miracle drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the China Coronavirus the media has been on a jihad against the drug.

The liberal mainstream media would rather lie about the drug and see people die than give President Trump a ‘win’ for promoting it.

This is despite the drug in combination with antibiotics being the choice of doctors around the world for treating the disease.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

