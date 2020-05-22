https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/another-42-miles-1-3-billion-contract-border-wall-awarded/

A North Dakota company won a $1.3 billion bid to build another 42 miles of President Trump’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border — the largest border wall contract ever awarded at more than $30 million per mile.

Fisher Sand & Gravel Company was awarded the $1.275 billion contract on May 6, an Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson told CBS News‘ David Martin.

“Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota confirmed the $1.3 billion contract for building the 42-mile section of wall through “really tough terrain in the mountains” in Arizona. That’s about $30 million per mile,” the Associated Press reported.

Trump has promised to build 450 miles of wall along the border with Mexico by the end of the year. So far, the government has awarded millions of dollars in contracts for construction of 30-foot-tall barriers, along with new lighting, technology and infrastructure. The Trump administration says it has already built 187 miles of wall. Some of it is new, but most is replacing old, much shorter barriers that officials say were not sufficient.

TRENDING: Illinois Lawmaker Floats Legislation to Limit Governor Pritzker’s Emergency Power to Confiscate Property Including Cars, Trucks, Food, Gas, Animals, Clothing, etc

The massive fence will be painted black because “that’s what the president wanted, plain and simple,” Cramer said. Such a fence will absorb heat, making it far more difficult to climb. “Plus, it won’t be an ugly, rusty thing that everyone is putting up now.”

Back in April 2019, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) released drone footage of a “new border wall system” being installed near San Luis, Arizona, a site where foreigners have been seen pouring into America.

“CBP has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall system along the SW border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020,” the Border Patrol said in a post on Twitter.

The new section is triple-layered enforcement zone that employs an 18’ bollard wall, the agency said. “Illegal border crossings in San Luis, AZ, in 2005 versus the same location today: In 2005, 10’ landing mat failed to impede and deny illegal entries. Today, CBP has a triple layered enforcement zone which includes an 18’ bollard wall,” the CBP said on Twitter.

Construction crews continue work on the new border wall system along the SW border near San Luis, AZ. In partnership with @USACEHQ, CBP has constructed over 60 miles of new border wall system along the SW border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZMVqVteMUN — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2019

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

