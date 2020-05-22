https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/arrogant-condescending-outrageous-senator-tim-scott-black-voters-respond-bidens-aint-black-comment-video/

It’s not racist if a Democrat says it.

Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God on Friday morning and told the black community, “you ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him over President Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Biden’s comment was “the most arrogant, condescending comment I’ve heard in a very long time.”

“He’s saying that 1.3 million African-Americans (who voted for Trump), that you’re not Black? Who in the heck does he think he is?” Scott added.

WATCH:

Black voters were disgusted with Biden’s racist comment.

Diamond and Silk called Joe Biden “Jim Crow Joe.”

WATCH:

Candace Owens was outraged and said Biden and the Democrat party view black people as “trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years.”

Imagine if Trump said “ain’t” when speaking to black people? Candace Owens said.

“I’ll be black when I vote for Trump in November” – Rob Smith, a black, gay veteran said.

Biden’s ‘hot sauce in my purse’ 2020 edition.

