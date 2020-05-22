https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/arrogant-condescending-outrageous-senator-tim-scott-black-voters-respond-bidens-aint-black-comment-video/

It’s not racist if a Democrat says it.

Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God on Friday morning and told the black community, “you ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him over President Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Biden’s comment was “the most arrogant, condescending comment I’ve heard in a very long time.”

TRENDING: Illinois Lawmaker Floats Legislation to Give Governor Pritzker the Power to Confiscate Property Including Cars, Trucks, Food, Gas, Animals, Clothing, etc

“He’s saying that 1.3 million African-Americans (who voted for Trump), that you’re not Black? Who in the heck does he think he is?” Scott added.

WATCH:

“That is the most arrogant, condescending comment I’ve heard in a very long time,” @SenatorTimScott says in response to Joe Biden saying he’s not really Black. “He’s saying that 1.3 million African-Americans, that you’re not Black? Who in the heck does he think he is?” pic.twitter.com/HtNNQkIxTQ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

Black voters were disgusted with Biden’s racist comment.

Diamond and Silk called Joe Biden “Jim Crow Joe.”

WATCH:

Candace Owens was outraged and said Biden and the Democrat party view black people as “trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years.”

WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/2ObfeXJTFz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

Imagine if Trump said “ain’t” when speaking to black people? Candace Owens said.

REMINDER BLACK PEOPLE: If you don’t do the bidding for wealthy white Democrats “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Just IMAGINE the media reaction if @realDonaldTrump said this to a black person that asked questions about his policies? Or if Trump said “ain’t” when speaking to black people? pic.twitter.com/ipKNPUVhC9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

“I’ll be black when I vote for Trump in November” – Rob Smith, a black, gay veteran said.

I’ve been Black for over 30 years. I was Black when I served my country in Iraq as an Army soldier. And I’ll be Black when I vote for @realDonaldTrump in November. Shame on you #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/P1OXQJ94Lt — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) May 22, 2020

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Oh really, Joe. pic.twitter.com/IsegjgjV14 — Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) May 22, 2020

I’m NOT black. I’m American… will suddenly turn into “I’m Black and I support Trump”… pic.twitter.com/gSspLFPthB — DidSheSayThat (@SonnieJohnson) May 22, 2020

When Biden says #YouAintBlack if you vote for Trump. pic.twitter.com/CL3KxAhbun — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) May 22, 2020

Democrat (Biden) arrogance on display. Taking the blah vote for granted, again. A white man telling black people when and if they’re black. Trash. pic.twitter.com/j6sXDjmuua — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) May 22, 2020

Biden’s ‘hot sauce in my purse’ 2020 edition.

Hot sauce in my purse, 2020 edition. https://t.co/rt6s2YVBD6 — Felecia Killings🔥Conscious Black Conservative (@CoachFelecia) May 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

