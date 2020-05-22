https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/world-deals-china-coronavirus-china-tightens-grip-hong-kong/

Live from Hong Kong

The whole world is stuck in the mire of the China coronavirus except China. While debates in the West take place over social distancing, China is silently tightening its grip on Hong Kong.

The entire world is a mess and economies are destroyed due to the China coronavirus and China is very much to blame. Entire economies in the West have been destroyed by China after China allowed its citizens to fly around the world from the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan. Now as the world attempts to recover, China moves forward with its efforts to take over Hong Kong and its freedom loving citizenry.

Greenwich time reports:

China’s Communist Party will impose a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong by fiat during the annual meeting of its top political body, officials said Thursday, criminalizing “foreign interference” along with secessionist activities and subversion of state power. The move is the boldest yet from Beijing to undercut Hong Kong’s autonomy and bring the global financial hub under its full control, as it works to rewrite the “one country, two systems” framework that has allowed the territory to enjoy a level of autonomy for the past 23 years. After steadily eroding Hong Kong’s political freedoms, Beijing signaled that the national security law will be a new tool that allows it to directly tackle the political dissent that erupted on Hong Kong’s streets last year. The months-long and sometimes violent protests began last June and fizzled out only over public health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

China Pushes New Security Law for Hong Kong, Increasing Party’s Sway https://t.co/BJ8PehuFEv Back in 1997 Canada voiced support for the Sino-British accord on the grounds that it would safeguard Hong Kong’s autonomy. We have real interests at stake here and must speak clearly — David Mulroney (@David_Mulroney) May 21, 2020

The South China Morning Post reports that Beijing is “out of patience” with Hong Kong while opposition leaders in Hong Kong announce that changes to the law in China will end the current agreement for “one country, two systems” – the phrase coined 23 years ago when Britain turned over Hong Kong to the Chinese.

Chinese loyalists in the Hong Kong government are tightening their grip in Hong Kong as well, with videos of Hong Kong lawmakers being carried out of the government chamber:

Communist China loyalists using force to tighten grip on Hong Kong lawmakers. https://t.co/GnBI807iyT — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 18, 2020

China also is bullying anyone who speaks out about its grotesque actions in sending the China coronavirus around the globe:

Chinese reprisals against reasonable Australian demands for an inquiry show that they intend to be a bullying master of countries that have become too dependent on them. Time to stop buying all Chinese goods.

https://t.co/Xjbc9SSVpX — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 19, 2020

Freedom in Hong Kong may soon be a limited commodity.

