Democrats across the country are calling for mail-in voting because they know it’s easier to cheat that way.

Democrats from California to Oregon to Michigan to Illinois want mail-in voting in the November election.

Democrats cannot take the chance that President Donald Trump will win a second term.

Once again Democrats have a great friend in Mitt Romney, aka Pierre Delecto.

This shameful man is now supporting mail-in voting.

Via ABC News:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a frequent Trump critic, waded into the debate, countering the president’s argument. “In my state, I’ll bet 90% of us vote by mail. It works very very well and it’s a very Republican state,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi included mail-in voting in her $3 trillion socialist relief package and is using the virus as an excuse, yet Wisconsin had in-person voting without anyone getting the virus.

Mitt Romney is a disgrace.

