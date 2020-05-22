https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/William-Barr-5G-technology-national-security/2020/05/22/id/968522

Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. must create 5G telecommunications networks before China does in order to protect America’s “democratic values” during a roundtable with the State Department on Thursday night.

5G is supposed to provide a faster, more reliable internet connection. It also involves a series of technological advances that are “smart” capabilities like self-driving cars. Some say if China deploys 5G networks first, it could pose national security risks to the U.S. and other countries.

“The United States and our partners are in an urgent race against the People’s Republic of China to develop and build 5G infrastructure around the world,” Barr said. “Our national security and the flourishing of our liberal democratic values here and around the world depend on our winning it.”

Barr described future 5G networks as a “critical piece of global infrastructure, the central nervous system of the global economy.”

“If the PRC wins the 5G race, the geopolitical, economic, and national security consequences will be staggering,” Barr said.

He urged the U.S. to work with allies to catch up to China’s progress.

“We can win the race, but we must act now,” he said.

