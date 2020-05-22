https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/499126-biden-answers-daughters-phone-call-eats-ice-cream-during

Joe BidenJoe BidenCruz threatens to stop federal agencies from cooperating with Hollywood over China ‘censorship’ Has Justice Department partisanship finally hit a wall? Fox News poll: Biden opens up 8-point lead over Trump MORE took a phone call with his daughter and ate ice cream during a live interview with late night host Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertBiden to give virtual interview with Colbert on Thursday Jimmy Kimmel mocks Pence delivery of PPE Obstacles mount for deal on next coronavirus bill MORE on Thursday.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee also discussed his vice presidential search, how he would distribute a hypothetical COVID-19 vaccination and whether he would call for an investigation of President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be ‘seeing more’ of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE if he wins in November.

But his discussion on “The Late Show” was interrupted about 10 minutes in by his cell phone ringing.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t turn off — that’s my daughter,” Biden said, before answering the call. “Ashley, I’m on Colbert. I got to call you back, baby. I love you.”

“I always take my daughter’s calls,” he explained to Colbert, who told him he understood.

Biden became emotional later in the interview when discussing his late son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

“Every morning I get up, I ask myself, ‘Is he proud of me? Am I meeting the requirement I promised I would do?'” he said.

The CBS host and the former vice president also ate ice cream together “for charity.”

Colbert ate Ben & Jerry’s AmeriCone Dream flavor, which benefits The Stephen Colbert AmeriCone Dream Fund.

“If you’re allowed to eat ice cream, I’m going to eat ice cream, too,” Biden said, pulling out his own pint of AmeriCone Dream.

Biden also said he’s supporting Chef Jose Andres’s work providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, during the 50-minute interview, avoided giving details about his ongoing vice presidential search, although he did reveal that his campaign has nearly finished speaking to people on a “preliminary list” and is moving into the “vetting” phase.

While Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Hillicon Valley: Facebook permanently shifting thousands of jobs to remote work | Congressional action on driverless cars hits speed bump during pandemic | Republicans grill TikTok over data privacy concerns On The Money: Mnuchin sees ‘strong likelihood’ of needing another COVID-19 relief bill | 2.4 million more Americans file new jobless claims | Top bank regulator abruptly announces resignation MORE (D-Minn.) has reportedly been asked to participate in that vetting process, Biden refused to confirm it, merely calling her “first rate.”

“No one’s been vetted yet by the team,” Biden said. “I’m not going to get into the details of who … I honest-to-God don’t know who [we’ll choose].”

Biden, addressing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said as president he would scale up manufacturing ahead of a potential vaccine, work with allies “so we have the access” if it emerges elsewhere, and plan ahead for nationwide distribution.

He went on to promise that he would appoint an inspector general to probe where coronavirus stimulus money has gone.

But Biden said if he becomes president, he would never direct the Justice Department to investigate a specific individual in the previous administration.

“The Justice Department is not my lawyer,” he said. “This Justice Department has turned into the president’s private lawyer. He or she is the people’s lawyer.”

