Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God on Friday morning and told the black community, “you ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him over President Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

At first, Biden’s campaign tried to spin the former VP’s comment as a joke.

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

But black voters were outraged at Biden’s disgusting comment.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Biden’s comment was “the most arrogant, condescending comment I’ve heard in a very long time.”

Candace Owens said Biden and the Democrat party view black people as “trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years.”

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs scolded Biden and said, “I already told you the black vote ain’t free.”

So now he’s attempting to do some damage control with an ‘apology.’

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted,” said Biden in a call with black business leaders.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said later in the call with the @usblackchambers “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier. … No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”

MORE: “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” @JoeBiden said later in the call with the @usblackchambers “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier. … No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.” — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) May 22, 2020

