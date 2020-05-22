https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/black-voters/2020/05/22/id/968596

The Trump campaign team wasted no time ripping into Joe Biden over comments he made during a nationally broadcast morning radio talk show where he said black voters “ain’t black” if they are torn between whether to vote for him or Trump.

Biden made the comment during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” with host Charlamagne tha God that aired Friday. The show is popular among black millennials.

In a statement, Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson called the remarks “racist and dehumanizing,” saying Biden believes black voters are “incapable of being independent or free thinking.”

“He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave,” she said. “Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh referenced a quote from rapper and Trump supporter Kanye West on Twitter, “I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color.”

The controversial comment came as Biden tried to wrap up the interview after saying multiple black women were under consideration to run on his ticket as vice president.

The host responded, “You can’t do that to black media.”

Biden said his wife had another engagement and he would have to go whether he was speaking to “white media” or “black media.”

The couple is sharing the same studio in their basement. The interview was recorded Thursday night.

“Uh, oh … I’m in trouble,” he joked as he referred to making his wife late.

Charlamagne began to wrap up the interview and asked Biden to come back on the show before the election.

Then, Biden began defending his record with the black community.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said.

Charlamagne tha God responded that “it has nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community.”

Biden quipped back, “Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. Take a look at the record.”

“The Breakfast Club” asked listeners to chime in on Biden’s comment on Twitter.

One listener wrote that Biden “should never say to a black man ‘You aint black’ under ANY circumstances.”

Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders defended Biden on Twitter, pointing to his record with the black community, ”The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

