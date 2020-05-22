https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/499128-biden-tells-charlamagne-tha-god-if-you-dont-support-me-then-you-aint-black

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenCruz threatens to stop federal agencies from cooperating with Hollywood over China ‘censorship’ Has Justice Department partisanship finally hit a wall? Fox News poll: Biden opens up 8-point lead over Trump MORE defended his record on race to Charlamagne Tha God on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club on Friday, at one point telling the host that if you support President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be ‘seeing more’ of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE “then you ain’t black.”

An aide tried to cut off the interview after 11 minutes because Jill Biden needed the office to do her own livestreamed event, but Biden agreed to stay on longer.

After 18 minutes, the aide interjected again, leading Charlamagne to say jokingly: “You can’t do that to black media.”

“I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” Biden said, looking at his watch: “Uh oh. I’m in trouble.”

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, V.P. Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne responded by saying “it has nothing to do with Trump,” but that rather “I want something for my community.”

“Take a look at my record man,” Biden responded. “I extended the voting rights act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run. Come on, take a look at my record.”

Charlamagne’s radio show was a popular stop for Democratic presidential contenders during the primary. But some Democrats, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice Demings says she’s on Biden’s VP short list Biden asks Klobuchar to undergo vetting as potential running mate MORE (D-Mass.), have run into trouble there under heated questioning from Charlamagne about their records on race.

Biden was appearing for the first time on Charlamagne’s show, and the interview was at times contentions and awkward, although they appeared to leave on good terms.

Charlamagne opened by telling Biden that “I’ve been critical of you.”

“I know you have,” Biden shot back. “You don’t know me.”

At one point, Charlamagne asked Biden to explain why he supports decriminalizing marijuana, but not legalizing it.

“They’re trying to figure out if it affects long term development of the brain and we should wait until the studies are done,” Biden said. “Science matters.”

“I think we got decades and decades and decades from actual weed smokers though,” Charlamagne responded.

“Yeah I do, I know a lot of weed smokers,” Biden said, laughing.

Charlamagne challenged Biden to explain his support for crime bills in the 1980s and 1990s that critics have said led to mass incarceration of black people.

He noted that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPompeo huddled with donors, political figures while on official State Department trips: report Trump, Biden conserve cash ahead of fall battle COVID-19 spreading through Southern, Midwestern states MORE had come on his show and apologized for her past support of the bills and said that part of why she ran for president was to atone for that.

“She was wrong,” Biden shot back. “It wasn’t the crime bill, it was the drug legislation, the institution of mandatory minimums, which I opposed.”

Biden repeatedly returned to polls showing him with huge support among black voters and pointed to the Democratic primary, when black voters rallied behind his candidacy to deliver him big victories across the country to help him sew up the nomination at an early stage.

“I won a larger share of the black vote than anyone has, including Barack,” Biden said, referring to former President Obama.

“They’re the folks, as they say, brung me to the dance…come on man, give me a little break here.”

