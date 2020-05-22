https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-aint-black-not-supporting-trump/

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God on Friday morning and told African-Americans they are not black if they don’t vote for him over President Trump. Biden made the remark as his appearance was coming to end and the host was trying to get more airtime with him.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black.”

Clip:

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

Context:

So this happened… “If you got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump then you ain’t Black.”

–@JoeBiden to @cthagod pic.twitter.com/IdnyxSAY5k — Maliek Blade (@MaliekBlade) May 22, 2020

Full show:

