A black Georgia state lawmaker who has endorsed Donald Trump for re-election as president told Newsmax TV that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s remark Friday about African American voters is just another illustration of why he has made his choice.

“The chickens have come home to roost,” Georgia Democratic House member Vernon Jones told “The Howie Carr Show.”

“My party left me. And one of the reasons why I had an issue with my party was what Joe Biden said this morning. (It) is a shining example, another example, of how the Democratic Party – including Joe Biden – believe they should think for black people.”

Jones referred to Biden’s comment uttered Friday morning near the end of the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” – a program popular with black millennials – with co-host Charlamagne tha God, aka as Lenard Larry McKelvey.

Biden tried to wrap up the interview by promoting himself and his record with African Americans.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said.

The remark drew swift condemnation from the Trump campaign, which called it “racist and dehumanizing,” and one Biden downplayed later in the day by calling it “cavalier.”

“Now remember, I got attacked, not long ago, for saying that the Democratic Party had no room for independent thinking black and white people,” Jones added. “Joe Biden believes you ‘ain’t’ black, if you don’t vote for him. Now what does that say?”

Jones, who represents the 91st district of Dekalb and Rockdale counties east of Atlanta, gained national attention when endorsed Trump in a tweet April 15, telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was because of the president’s “handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives.”

DeKalb County Democratic Party Chairman John Jackson responded with a tweet saying “This is no way acceptable.” State Democratic Chairwoman Nikema Williams called Jones “an embarrassment.”

That and other criticism convinced Jones to announce his resignation from his legislative post before reconsidering the following day.

“I ‘ain’t’ voting for Joe Biden, and I am voting for Donald Trump,” Jones told Carr. “I’d like to see the Democratic Party, from the national chair to the various state chairs all the way down to the local chairs, do the same thing to him that they did to me, or tried to do to me. They should call him and embarrassment to the party, they should censure him for his comments.

“That is bigotry at its best.”

