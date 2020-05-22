https://www.theblaze.com/news/fbi-probing-fbi-on-mike-flynn

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray announced an internal investigation into the alleged misconduct by FBI agents in the probe of former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Wray made the announcement in a statement on Friday after revelations about the FBI questioning of Flynn that led him to plead guilty for lying.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray today ordered the Bureau’s Inspection Division to conduct an after-action review of the Michael Flynn investigation,” said the Bureau in the statement according to Fox News.

The statement said that the purpose of the probe was to see if any FBI employees acted improperly, and also to determine whether the bureau’s policies need to be amended and updated.

“Although the FBI does not have the prosecutorial authority to bring a criminal case, the Inspection Division can and will evaluate whether any current onboard employees engaged in actions that might warrant disciplinary measures,” the FBI added.

The investigation is in response to accusations that the investigation into Flynn was a politically motivated partisan hunt to ultimately seek prosecution against President Donald Trump.

Democrats have countered that Republicans have leaked partial documentation in order to mislead the public on efforts from the FBI that they say were done “by the book.”

In response to the allegations former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice, infamous for pushing the narrative that the Benghazi terror attack was sparked by a YouTube video, has called for the release of unredacted transcripts of calls between Flynn and a Russian ambassador.

