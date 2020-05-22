https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/brutal-liberal-hack-eric-swalwell-tries-get-smart-dni-richard-grenell-fails-miserably/

Boy, this is telling.

Daily Beast Editor-in-Chief Noah Schachtman tweeted out his latest interview with lying Democrat Eric Swalwell saying the failed presidential candidate no longer trusts the ODNI and FBI to deliver the truth about the Russia Collusion scam.

Swalwell made the comments after recent documents confirm the Russia collusion investigation was a complete hoax and excuse by the Obama administration to spy on the opposition party during the 2016 election.

Swalwell and The Daily Beast are obviously still shamelessly pushing the debunked Russia conspiracy.

Of course, this is more proof that you can NEVER trust the liberal media or lying Democrat politicians.

In response to Schacktman’s tweet Eric Swalwell took a swipe at outgoing DNI Richard Grenell and acting DNI John Ratcliffe.

Thanks for showing up on Twitter. You never once came to brief the Intel Committee (First DNI Director who failed to do so). If you have nothing to hide, why don’t you release Flynn’s call with Russia? #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/2CbV9O1xMA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020

It is telling that Swalwell praises corrupt acting FBI Director Chris Wray.

That’s when Ric Grenell put Swalwell in his place.

This was a brutal takedown!

Those are coming. It’s very important for the public to see ALL of them. For too long the public has been misled. Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements! #troubling https://t.co/gzyNJuQJDY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020

Rep. Lee Zeldin added this–

The difference between ppl like @RichardGrenell and ppl like @RepAdamSchiff: One wants you to read declassified docs directly to form your own independent judgment. The other wants to keep you from reading classified docs and to just think however he tells you to think. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 22, 2020

