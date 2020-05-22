https://www.dailywire.com/news/carville-trump-will-get-his-fat-ass-beat-in-2020

James Carville has a lot of rage — that’s why he’s known as the Ragin’ Cajun.

And at 75, the former architect of Bill Clinton’s two presidential wins doesn’t have much a filter, either.

On Friday, Carville joined former Howard Stern personality John Melendez on The Stuttering John Podcast, where he talked about the 2020 election – making a prediction about President Trump.

“He’s gonna’ get his ass beat,” Carville said. “All right, he’s gonna’ get his fat ass beat. The question is by how much.”

“If we want to go to the lethargic stuff, blah, blah, blah, worry about this, we can get 290, 295 electoral votes and it’ll change nothing,” Carville said. “If we go and take it to him and talk about what a massive fat failure he is, we can runaway with this thing. The idea is not to defeat Trump, we have to defeat Trump-ism.”

Carville said Americans should be more afraid of election tampering. “You don’t have to worry about [Republicans] winning the election,” Carville later said on the podcast. “You have to worry about them rigging it.”

And then he got right back to Trump.

“Trump is weak, he is fat, he is slow, he is being stolen from,” Carville said. “…They’re just sucking off of him. They’re going to steal everything to the last moment. At some level, Trump knows that.”

Back in April, Carville blasted Republicans after a majority of the Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices ruled that the state’s Democratic primary should proceed, despite concerns over the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

“My kind of mission in the short-term is to sound the alarm to say [that] Mitch McConnell and the Supreme Court — they’re going to do everything they can to hold onto power,” Carville said duing an appearance on MSNBC.

“This thing in Wisconsin was one of the most awful things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carville said. “The extent that they will go to to hold onto power — it was all about one Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin — they will kill people to stay in power, literally.”

Neither MSNBC anchor Brian Williams nor former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele objected to Carville’s claim that Republicans “literally” will kill people.

Carville also called the court's ruling "one of the most awful things I've ever seen in my life."

The campaign guru appeared shortly after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) suspended his presidential campaign, making former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee. Carville expressed sympathy for the democratic socialist.

“I was not a fan of Sen. Sanders’ candidacy — I was not for him,” Carville said. “However, every political professional, I mean, they have dreams. I mean, he ran and he and his wife had a dream … and I kind of feel sorry for him in a way.”

