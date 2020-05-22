https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/cdc-admits-giving-misleading-covid-19-testing-data-apples-oranges/

(THE BLAZE) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admitted that it is combining viral and antibody tests when reporting its overall testing totals, a decision which scientists say paints an inaccurate picture of the state of the pandemic in America.

The test mix was first reported by NPR’s WRLN station in Miami after a nationwide analysis found major discrepancies between state reports on testing and CDC reports.

“It’s apples to oranges. The two tests measure two different things,” said Mary Jo Trepka, a professor of epidemiology at Florida International University.

