https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-virus-symptoms-estimates/2020/05/22/id/968530

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 35% of those with coronavirus infections don’t have symptoms.

The CDC provided the estimate in new guidance for mathematical modelers and public health officials to use. It was detailed in a Friday report by CNN.

The agency also estimates that 40% of coronavirus transmission is occurring before people actually feel sick. And it noted its “best estimate” is that 0.4% of those infected and who show symptoms will die.

The CDC puts that number at 1.3%. for those 65 and older. It estimated that 0.05% of symptomatic people 49 and under will die.

“New data on COVID-19 is available daily; information about its biological and epidemiological characteristics remain limited, and uncertainty remains around nearly all parameter values,” the CDC cautioned.

Officials noted the figures are not predictions, but rather estimates.

And CNN reported the CDC said the figures are included in five planning scenarios that “are being used by mathematical modelers throughout the federal government.” Four of those scenarios represent “the lower and upper bounds of disease severity and viral transmissibility.”

The fifth is the CDC’s “current best estimate about viral transmission and disease severity,” CNN noted.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by researchers in Singapore and published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had earlier estimated that around 10% of new coronavirus infections may be sparked by people who were infected with the virus but not experiencing symptoms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

