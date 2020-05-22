https://www.dailywire.com/news/charlamagne-tha-god-torches-biden-he-was-on-the-front-line-advocating-mass-incarceration

Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday night that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was a major player in creating many of the problems that black people face in America today.

Charlamagne Tha God’s comments came in response to remarks that Biden made earlier in the day, which were widely condemned as racist, saying that if a black person did not vote for him, “then you ain’t black.”

“I see black communities all across America catching hell regardless of who is in the White House,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “People like to bring up coronavirus and how it’s hitting black people the hardest. That’s because we have a bunch of underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed.”

“And like I said before, if you created legislation that hurts, then you have to create legislation that helps,” he continued. “It’s just that simple. Like, the whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and he’s been a very intricate part of that system, whether you’re talking about, you know, in ‘84 with the mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers, or you’re talking about ‘86 with the crack laws that gave you more time for crack cocaine than powder cocaine, or you’re talking about the ’94 crime bill, like, he was really one of the people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration.”

Later, when asked about a supposed apology that Biden gave over his remarks that have been called racist, Charlamagne Tha God said that his apology was not enough to convince him to vote for Biden.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

TRANSCRIPT:

CNN’s ERIN BURNETT: That included someone on his team trying to cut in and saying thanks so much for your time, I apologize, trying to end it. What was your overall takeaway from the conversation? CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: My overall takeaway from the conversation was I heard him talking about things that he did for black people back in the day. But, you know, what have you done for me lately is my motto. I see black communities all across America catching hell regardless of who is in the White House. People like to bring up coronavirus and how it’s hitting black people hardest. That’s because we have a bunch of underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed. And like I said before, if you created legislation that hurts, then you have to create legislation that helps. It’s just that simple. Like, the whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and he’s been a very intricate part of that system, whether you’re talking about, you know, in ‘84, with the mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers, or you’re talking about ‘86 with the crack laws that gave you more time for crack cocaine than powder cocaine, are you’re talking about the ’94 crime bill, like he was really one of the people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration. So I think that, you know, if he wants to be president, he needs to fix that, he needs to really, really help the people that have helped Democrats all of these years. BURNETT: Later on today, he walked back his comment in call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce this afternoon, and specifically about the idea that just because you’re black you would vote for him as a Democrat. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN: I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy, I shouldn’t have been so cavalier. No one should have to vote for any party based on race, religion, or background. BURNETT: So that’s what you’re saying, but you’re saying he still hasn’t shown you why you would vote for him specifically? CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Yeah. I mean, it’s just that simple. He has black agenda called the ‘Lift Every Voice’ plan. There’s some cool things in there, but I still think that it could be much stronger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

