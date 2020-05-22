https://thehill.com/homenews/media/499170-chris-wallace-debunks-trump-no-record-of-massive-or-serious-fraud-from-mail-in

Fox News’s Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceTrump complains Fox News is ‘doing nothing to help’ him get reelected CEO: ‘We haven’t had government stimulus, we’ve had government relief’ Colorado governor predicts mix of online, in-person schooling in fall MORE discredited President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be ‘seeing more’ of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE’s claims that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud, arguing Friday “there really is no record of massive fraud or even serious fraud from mail-in voting.”

“I’ve done some deep dive into it, there really is no record of massive fraud or even serious fraud from mail-in voting,” Wallace, the “Fox News Sunday” anchor, told “America’s Newsroom” on Friday morning.

“It’s being carried out in Republican states, it’s being carried out in Democratic states, there is no indication that mail-in voting as opposed to in person voting tends to favor one party over another,” Wallace said.

When anchor Ed Henry asked if it was possible that a ballot mailed in could be swapped with another by someone receiving the mailed-in ballot, as Trump has suggested, Wallace was skeptical.

“What he saying is you can’t trust the U.S. mail,” Wallace replied. “I don’t know, that strikes me as kind of a reach here, and the history is that mail-in ballots are honest, and there was very little indication of fraud.”

“But when people get their ballots and mail them in themselves, no history of fraud at all,” Wallace later added.

Trump this week threatened to withhold federal funds from Michigan if state leaders decided to move forward with a mail-in voting plan.

Michigan sends absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

On Thursday, he offered a series of hypothetical problems during a listening session with Africian-American leaders in Michigan.

“Who knows who’s signing it? Who knows it gets to your house? Who knows if they don’t pirate?” he said. “Obviously there’s going to be fraud. We’re not babies.”

