https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/cnn-biden-racist

When I first heard Joe Biden’s racist remark this morning, I immediately wondered whether CNN would cover them at all. Of all the news networks that used to pretend at objectivity, CNN has without a doubt fallen farthest and fastest into becoming an obvious and open arm of the anti-Trump resistance.

CNN has always been biased, but the network used to at least be semi-serious. Trump has, by all accounts, broken them. It’s sad, in a way.

Well, to my surprise, CNN did, in fact, cover Biden’s remarks. When I saw this article, I immediately hit the old ctrl-F and did a search for the word “racist.” I did this for a specific reason, you see.

Over the last couple of years, CNN has taken it upon itself to just flat out call things said by Trump and members of his administration “racist.” This is clearly editorializing and not reporting, but CNN has repeatedly defended this practice by saying that various remarks by Trump are “objectively racist.”

So now that Joe Biden had uttered the objectively racist sentiment that black people who aren’t sure if they want to vote for him aren’t really black, I wondered if CNN was interested in preserving at least the appearance of impartiality.

I should not have been surprised, but nonetheless was, to find that the word “racist” appeared exactly once in the article (at least as it appeared as of the time of the publication of this article.) Here is the paragraph in which it appears (emphasis added):

Biden has frequently criticized Trump’s history of racist comments and actions, which includes questioning former President Barack Obama’s citizenship, expressing frustration with immigrants from “s***hole countries” and referring to white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, and counter-protesters by saying there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Get it? Biden utters racist comments and CNN uses this as an excuse to … somehow call Trump a racist? What an absolute joke this once-proud network has become.

Look, if you will, at the three examples CNN cites to say that Trump is, objectively, racist. First, Obama birtherism. I am not here to defend Obama birtherism, which I view as a nutty and satisfactorily debunked conspiracy theory. I don’t like that Trump espoused it. However, I didn’t truck any more with the McCain birthers or the Ted Cruz birthers, which were most definitely a thing. I understand that some people say that Trump questioned Obama’s citizenship because he’s black, but that’s an inference, not a fact. And given that birtherism in general targets people of all races, it’s simply false to suggest that only Obama has faced it and that it only happened to him because he’s black.

Whatever you want to say about birtherism, it certainly isn’t as objectively racist as saying that black people who aren’t 100% they want to vote for Joe Biden aren’t really black. It’s not even close. As Jules Winnfield once said, it ain’t in the same ballpark, and ain’t even the same sport.

Second, CNN says that Trump calling Haiti a “s***hole country” in a private meeting was racist. I don’t even know what to say about this. Again, you can I suppose make the argument that this was a racist remark, since most of the people in Haiti are black. But, as is facially obvious from the words he used, Trump didn’t say anything about “s***hole people.” He said something about “s***hole countries.” If you don’t see that there’s a distinction between saying that Haiti is a “s***hole country” and saying black people in general are “s***y” then your logical faculties are so stunted that there’s probably nothing I can do to help you.

Third, CNN references Trump’s comments about the rally in Charlottesville. Here, CNN just lies. Trump definitively did not say that the white supremacists were “very fine people.” He, in fact, explicitly stated that he condemned the white supremacists at the rally literally in the same remarks that CNN is quotiing. But don’t take my word for it, take the word of … CNN’s Jake Tapper:

[embedded content]

CNN’s Tapper: Trump Didn’t Say ‘White Supremacists Are Very Fine People’



youtu.be



The claim that Trump called white supremacists “very fine people” has been debunked even by left-leaning fact-checking orgs like factcheck.org. In case there were any doubt, Trump also issued a statement two days later in which he made it clear that he did not consider the white supremacists at the rally to be “very fine people:”

As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. It has no place in America. And as I have said many times before: No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other, and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans. Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.

We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are equal under our Constitution. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America. It would be racist for Trump to have called white supremacists “very fine people,” but problematically for CNN, he did not.

I suppose I should have lost my capacity for surprise at CNN’s descent into a national joke. Sadly, it appears, I’m not. If CNN can’t bring themselves to call Joe Biden lecturing Charlamagne tha God on who is and who is not black “racist,” then there is literally nothing anyone who is running against Trump might do to get called racist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

