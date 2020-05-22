https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/confirmed-illinois-governor-pritzker-caught-sending-illinois-construction-workers-wisconsin-work-mansion-state-lockdown/

Lockdowns are for the peons.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has his workers and businesses are locked down for the foreseeable future.

But the billionaire governor will not let the government imposed lockdown interfere with his own plans.

Last week Pritzker also told CNN the citizens of Illinois may be forced to wear masks indefinitely.

Earlier this week Governor Pritzker threatened business owners with a year in prison if they try to reopen.

But the lockdown laws only apply to the rubes.

They don’t apply to Governor Pritzker, a Democrat.

On Friday news broke that Governor Pritzker is sending Illinois construction workers to Wisconsin to work on one of his many mansions.

Governor Pritzker says “there is no double standard.”

