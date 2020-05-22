https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jcn-kamala-harris-elizabeth-warren-kavanaugh/2020/05/22/id/968515

The Judicial Crisis Network is launching a digital ad campaign blasting Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif. — two of the top contenders to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

The six-figure ad campaign by the group, which promotes conservative judicial nominees, was slated to begin on Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper noted the group had spent millions to promote the nominations of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The new ads will run mostly in California and Massachusetts, the states Harris and Warren represent, respectively. The ads will also air in the Washington, D.C., media market and in Michigan and Alabama.

They will focus on what the group labels as a discrepancy between how the Democrats have handled claims of sexual assault against Kavanaugh and Biden.

Former Senate aide Tara Reade has claimed Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill office building in 1993. But Biden has called her claims “flat out false.” Both Harris and Biden have defended Biden and accepted his denial.

But the Journal noted that both Warren and Harris opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation and called for him to step aside after he was accused of sexual assault as a teenager. Kavanaugh also strongly denied the allegations.

At the time, the JCN called the allegations against Kavanaugh a “smear campaign.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

