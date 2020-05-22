https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/detroit-video-of-elder-abuse-goes-viral

On Friday’s episode of “Slightly Offens*ve,” host Elijah Schaffer argued that the violent beating of a 75-year-old nursing home patient in Detroit was likely a racially motivated hate crime.

A video of the disturbing incident has been circulating on social media this week, showing a young male suspect beating an elderly man in what appears to be the Westwood Nursing Center on Detroit’s northwest side.

Elijah uncovered additional footage from the suspect’s personal YouTube channel, which reveals the 20-year-old’s disdain for other races, especially white people, and show’s him claiming that “black people” are the “chosen race” made to rule over all other races.

So was this strictly a case of elder-abuse, or was the assault racially motivated?

Watch the video below to hear Elijah break down the details:

You can catch the full “Slightly Offens*ve” episode here.

Want more from Elijah Schaffer?

Subscribe to Elijah’s “Slightly Offens*ve” channel on YouTube for FREE access to his man-on-the-street interviews, protest coverage and more craziness that happens everyday in the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

