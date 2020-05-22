https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/not-trust-let-country-president-trump-hammers-jeff-sessions-praises-tommy-tuberville/

President Trump tore into former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Friday evening.

Sessions is running for his old Alabama Senate seat against Tommy Tuberville.

The President took a shot at turncoat Sessions and told the people of Alabama not to trust the former AG.

TRUMP: 3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville, the true supporter of our MAGA agenda!

TRENDING: EPIC! Kayleigh McEnany Blows Up ObamaGate, Calls Out Media For Ignoring Flynn Unmasking – Then Exits Briefing Room Like a Boss (VIDEO)

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

After recusing himself like a coward and allowing Rosenstein and Mueller to hijack the Justice Department for two years – which ended in a bloodbath of Trump associates, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had the nerve to run for his old Alabama senate seat and say he has Trump’s back and supports his agenda.

Sessions cited the wrong law when he recused himself from the Russia investigation and all things Hillary Clinton the first day on the job.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein became the de facto Attorney General and quickly appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller and gave him permission to rove around unchecked in a massive, $35 million witch hunt.

Mueller, Rosenstein, Weissmann and over a dozen angry, crooked Democrat donors on the special counsel’s team ruined many lives and reputations over the past two years with perjury traps and damaging leaks to the media.

General Mike Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Carter Page were targeted for ruin — Manafort ended up in solitary confinement and sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

Flynn is STILL battling a crooked judge even though the DOJ dropped the case against him after it was revealed the FBI framed Flynn!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

