https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/499111-ex-elections-judge-in-philadelphia-admits-to-taking-bribes-to

A former elections judge in Philadelphia admitted to accepting bribes to tamper with the results of primary elections over multiple years, federal persecutors confirmed Thursday.

Domenick J. Demuro pleaded guilty in March to “conspiring to deprive persons of civil rights, and using interstate facilities in aid of bribery,” the Department of Justice said in a Thursday statement. He has been convicted for his “role in accepting bribes to cast fraudulent ballots and certifying false voting results” during the 2014, 2015 and 2016 primary elections in the city of Philadelphia.

Federal officials said that during the former judge’s guilty plea hearing, he admitted to accepting bribes in the form of money “and other things of value” to add ballots to increase the total number of votes for individual candidates “on the voting machines in his jurisdiction and for certifying tallies of all the ballots, including the fraudulent ballots.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Demuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear. This is utterly reprehensible conduct. The charges announced today do not erase what he did, but they do ensure that he is held to account for those actions,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained in the Thursday statement.

Demuro also said that a political consultant, who was not named by federal officials Thursday, “gave him directions and paid him money” to boost candidates for federal, state and local elections.

The former judge’s sentencing is scheduled for June 30. He could face up to 15 years in prison, The Associated Press reported.

Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Driscoll of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division said Thursday that “Domenick Demuro put a thumb on the scale for certain candidates, in exchange for bribes.”

As public trust in the electoral process is vital, the FBI’s message today is clear: election interference of any kind, by hostile foreign actors or dishonest local officials, won’t be tolerated. This is an active, ongoing investigation and we’re asking anyone with information on election fraud to contact the FBI,” Driscoll continued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

