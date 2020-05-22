https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/exclusive-fired-fbi-director-james-comey-left-clue-testimony-house-indicating-obama-gave-orders-go-general-flynn/

Fired and disgraced former Head of the FBI, James Comey, left a clue in his testimony before the House that indicates Obama gave him orders to go after General Michael Flynn.

Former President Barack Obama did not like General Flynn for numerous reasons. Perhaps the biggest reason is that General Flynn had promised to uncover Obama’s corrupt actions in the making of the Iran deal. General Flynn said that if Trump was elected, he would uncover side deals between Obama and Iran, and this scared the hell out of Obama. Obama had to get Flynn and destroy him.

Recent transcripts from fired Director Comey’s testimony in front of Congress indicate that Obama ‘tasked’ Comey and the FBI to go after General Flynn:

#FLYNN DOJ motion to dismiss exhibit 5: 2017 Comey transcript says FBI, Intel “tasked” to find out why Moscow not responding to expulsions, sanctions and “turned up these calls.” While intel close hold, “our people judged was appropriate..to have..Flynn’s name unmasked.” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/ft36k190vi — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 20, 2020

In the testimony from fired Director Comey, he states that we (presumably the FBI or a broader group within Obama’s Intel community) “were all tasked to find out” some information related to Russia’s reaction to Obama’s outlandish actions against that country. Obama had instituted very harsh actions against Russia, a month before President Trump was to be sworn into office:

Comey obtained the call between General Flynn and the Russian diplomat and claims that he shared the transcripts of the call with Director Clapper. But the key sentence is before this when Comey notes that “we were all tasked”.

Comey works for the AG who oversees the Justice Department. Comey says “we were all tasked”. To be tasked is to be ordered or directed to do something. Comey’s boss was the Attorney General. At this time it was Loretta Lynch. So either AG Loretta Lynch or her boss, President Obama, directed Comey and others to look into General Flynn.

Justice Department Deputy AG Sally Yates was in the meeting with President Obama in the White House in early January 2017 and per her testimony, she was surprised to find out that President Obama knew about General Flynn’s call with the Russian Ambassador. This indicates that the DOJ did not know about the call with General Flynn but the President did. If the DOJ did not know about the call, they most likely did not give the order to Comey to look into Russia and General Flynn.

This means that only President Obama could have “tasked” the FBI to look into the Russia spectacle at the time!

As we always find out, all corruption leads back to Obama.

