Why hasn’t a special counsel been assigned to specifically investigate the FBI’s unlawful targeting of General Mike Flynn?

Why isn’t the illegal leak of General Flynn’s classified calls with Kislyak being seriously investigated?

Wray announced Friday that the FBI is going to investigate itself.

FBI Director Christopher Wray ordered the Bureau’s Inspection Division to conduct an after-action review of the Michael Flynn investigation.

Will this review result in prosecutions?

Probably not.

Director Wray said the review will have a two-fold purpose:

1) Evaluate the relevant facts related to the FBI’s role in the Flynn investigation and determine whether any current employees engaged in misconduct

2) Evaluate any FBI policies, procedures, or controls implicated by the Flynn investigation and identify any improvements that might be warranted

Impressive!

General Flynn’s identity was unmasked and his classified phone calls were illegally leaked to the Washington Post.

We want to see indictments and prosecutions, not scathing reports and rewritten policies!

#FLYNN FBI launches after action review by inspection division (internal affairs) that will “complement the already substantial assistance the FBI has been providing to U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen (including)..special agents to assist..in the fact-finding process.”@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/oqH8rPNnAN — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 22, 2020

FBI “Investigates” Itself? Where are the prosecutions? https://t.co/gtl7BtbDWm — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 22, 2020

