FBI Director Christopher Wray has been a severe disappointment. He has shown no inclination to reform that troubled agency, and seems to have, if anything, abetted the longstanding coverup of FBI misdeeds. Today he belatedly announced that the FBI is launching an investigation into its conduct in the Flynn case:

BREAKING: @FBI Director Christopher Wray just opened an internal review into the Michael #Flynn 2017 interview and subsequent investigation. See below statement. pic.twitter.com/3v1VK3iMsU — David Spunt (@davidspunt) May 22, 2020

The statement is rather weak, perhaps inevitably so. The FBI will investigate whether any current employees engaged in misconduct in the Flynn case, but I think those who were involved have mostly, if not entirely, been fired already. Further, the investigation will evaluate whether any FBI policies or procedures should be upgraded in light of the Flynn fiasco. No doubt a barn door or two will be closed, years after the fact.

Still, it is one more domino falling in the wake of the biggest scandal in American history. Maybe someday we will actually know the whole story.

